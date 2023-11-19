Stories
A Foolproof Raspberry Pi Media Player

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 24, @03:53PM   Printer-friendly
Arthur T Knackerbracket submitted a link to an interesting hackaday story about a DIY video player. The approach taken is very simple, using a Raspberry Pi to do all of the heavy lifting. There's also no user interface. The Pi scans for any removable media that has been inserted, and if it finds something it automatically plays the video files contained on the card. For anyone interested in building a no-frills, portable video player this might just be the ticket.

The project is detailed on github for those who might be interested.

