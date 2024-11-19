from the If-only-you-could-see-what-I’ve-seen-with-your-eyes dept.
It's never good when a giant of the technology business describes your product as "a fool's errand".
But that's how Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk branded the laser scanning system Lidar, which is being touted as the best way for autonomous cars to sense their environment.
In April he said Lidar was "expensive" and "unnecessary". He believes that cameras combined with artificial intelligence will be enough to allow cars to roam the streets without a human driver.
Lidar emits laser beams and measures how long they take to bounce back from objects, and this provides so-called point-clouds to draw 3D maps of the surroundings.
These can be analysed by computers to recognise objects as small as a football or as big as a football field and can measure distances very accurately.
Despite Mr Musk, some argue these $10,000 (£7,750) pieces of kit are going to be essential. "For a car to reach anything close to full autonomy it will need Lidar," says Spardha Taneja of Ptolemus Consulting Group, a mobility consultancy.
But why are experts so divided, and how should investors judge this potential gold mine?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 24, @11:28PM (4 children)
Of course Elon Musk doesn't think Tesla cars need Lidar, because common as dirt smartphones don't have Lidar, and Musk is in the business of selling a self driving electric car made of off the shelf parts with an off the shelf smartphone for a brain. Smartphones have cameras, thus Tesla cars will only have cameras.
Elon Musk has finally gone full raving moron. It had to happen eventually.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 24, @11:49PM (1 child)
Samsung Galaxy S11 & Galaxy S11 Plus will include Lidar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @12:09AM
> Samsung Galaxy S11 & Galaxy S11 Plus will include Lidar.
Just searched on this and what I saw was time of flight (ToF) sensing, which is a far cry from a real scanning Lidar. Do you have a better source?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 24, @11:57PM
The problem with anything like lidar is the moving parts. But it's going to take a long fucking time before any combination of cameras and radars will be worthy of true autonomy. I for one will never ride in a self-driving car, but I do have faith that with enough testing and getting all those edge-cases, they can develop a workable product after years of collecting data and tweeking the algos. But it's gonna take years to do right, and everybody wants to be the first to beat everybody else's self-driving ensemble to market.
A company called Boeing rushed an incomplete product to beat Airbus to market, and look what happened to them. Their reputation is now in a death spiral and it's possible that they may never recover the trust of the commercial airline market.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @12:10AM
"Elon Musk has finally gone full raving moron."
with DeLorean envy
maybe he's go out in a coke binge
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 25, @12:05AM (1 child)
This is why I don't think self driving cars will be a thing in my lifetime. Lidar units are effin expensive. My guess is cheap cameras coupled with sophisticated AI will enable self driving cars.
Then again I'm old. "My Lifetime" doesn't mean as much as it did 40 years ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @12:16AM
There are baby steps already for solid-state or micro machined Lidar (instead of mechanical laser beam steering). Last article I saw these weren't as good as the expensive Lidars...yet. But there is a lot of competition to get the price down.
However, I tend to agree with you that I'm not going to see universal AVs in my lifetime (born 1955). I expect well mapped portions of large cities to have AV cars/taxis (but I live in the 'burbs, I'm not a customer). None of these AVs will take me to my campsite, off a dirt road and across a couple of un-mowed hay fields.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday November 25, @12:18AM
LIDAR will remain with us for a long time. The only thing it provides is data, and not much differently than any other system. At least from the perspective of AI, it's two datasets that it can train on and be able to extract out useful information from it. Like objects, collision courses, etc. It's effective, and not unreasonably expensive, and can get cheaper.
Musk is a moron. He's arguing that LIDAR is kind like ears, and that ears are inferior to vision or some bullshit. For safety, autonomous anythings should have a highly redundant and reliable sensor package. Like a human being. Two eyes, two ears, 10 fingers, 2 hands, an entire body of skin. For sensing our environment we have a ton of data, and more data the better. When we lose our eyes, our ears and hands/fingers can take over providing information about our environment. In most ideal cases you lose a lot of function, but are still retaining some.
So LIDAR can be "blinded" under some conditions, and is objectively inferior to other sensor technologies in others. Cameras are still objectively inferior to LIDAR in extremely poor lighting conditions, and both systems are subject to failure if their wavelengths are saturated or sabotaged. What they do well is compliment one another.
The combination of both systems, along with as many others as reasonably possible, is what will create the sensor system we need. Anybody hawking a single sensor type as the solution for anything is most likely just trying to sell you a product.
Autonomous systems are much better off when they have a half-dozen reliable ways to sense an object in front of them.