Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Bans Microtargeting and “False Claims” in Political Ads

posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 25, @01:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the a-step-in-the-right-direction dept.
News

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for SoyCow4408.

Google bans microtargeting and "false claims" in political ads

The country's largest digital advertising platform is trying to take a stand heading into the 2020 election this week, as it both limits the targeting of political ads and warns would-be political advertisers about making false claims.

On Wednesday, Google made an announcement "clarifying" its advertising policy for political ads, making it clear that outright lies are theoretically not welcome. "Whether you're running for office or selling office furniture, we apply the same ads policies to everyone; there are no carve-outs," the company said, adding:

It's against our policies for any advertiser to make a false claim—whether it's a claim about the price of a chair or a claim that you can vote by text message, that election day is postponed, or that a candidate has died.

To make this more explicit, we're clarifying our ads policies and adding examples to show how our policies prohibit things like "deep fakes" (doctored and manipulated media), misleading claims about the census process, and ads or destinations making demonstrably false claims that could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process.

That said, the company adds, they can't judge "every political claim, counterclaim, and insinuation," so they expect the number of ads they block to be low.

Those ads will also have to be aimed at a comparatively broad segment of the population, Google said, to the dismay of campaigns on both the left and the right. While the company will allow political ads to be targeted to users based on age, gender, and postal code, it will not allow more narrow "microtargeting" to highly segmented, granular audiences such as those based on public voter records or political affiliation.

Back to you, Facebook

Original Submission


«  Global 5G Deal Poses Significant Threat to Weather Forecast Accuracy, Experts Warn
Google Bans Microtargeting and “False Claims” in Political Ads | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:26PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:26PM (#924491)

    Google is in the business of microtargeted advertising for the benefit of Google and not you. If you don't like it, build your own multibillion dollar advertising platform.

  • (Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Monday November 25, @01:29PM

    by jmichaelhudsondotnet (8122) on Monday November 25, @01:29PM (#924492) Journal

    So this cult-like anti-union contractor-abusing data-thieving outright-fictional-privacy-policy-making company is going to protect us here?

    This is like every half measure in the past, this sounds reasonable, but it can't be enforced and is totally arbitrary. It also leaves open every possible route to manipulation, gaming the system, working the ref, and plus google is largely an israeli enterprise now.

    Did you see who was appointed to president of Youtube Music, Ill give you three guesses about his allegiances. Hint: he is mentioned unkindly in a mos def song

    That companies like this, who have no trust, are now some arbiter in the most trusted processes in the world, is already a disaster, no wonder they are quick to throw out some crumbs of reasonable-ness now and then to keep us docile.

    Here, have an explanatory meme with a broader perspective to what is really happening.

    https://archive.is/bRCdQ [archive.is]

      I admit I am alarmist, but there is reason for alarm unless you can d2500(https://archive.is/owuEW) me there is not reason for alarm.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:36PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:36PM (#924496)

    Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:41PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:41PM (#924497)

      I find your ideas interesting and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:48PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:48PM (#924500)

        Here's an advance copy.

        Trump Wins

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:50PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:50PM (#924502)

          That's a little disappointing, since we've been winning so much, I'm getting tired of it! Please it's too much winning! I can't take it!

(1)