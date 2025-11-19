from the a-step-in-the-right-direction dept.
Google bans microtargeting and "false claims" in political ads
The country's largest digital advertising platform is trying to take a stand heading into the 2020 election this week, as it both limits the targeting of political ads and warns would-be political advertisers about making false claims.
On Wednesday, Google made an announcement "clarifying" its advertising policy for political ads, making it clear that outright lies are theoretically not welcome. "Whether you're running for office or selling office furniture, we apply the same ads policies to everyone; there are no carve-outs," the company said, adding:
It's against our policies for any advertiser to make a false claim—whether it's a claim about the price of a chair or a claim that you can vote by text message, that election day is postponed, or that a candidate has died.
To make this more explicit, we're clarifying our ads policies and adding examples to show how our policies prohibit things like "deep fakes" (doctored and manipulated media), misleading claims about the census process, and ads or destinations making demonstrably false claims that could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process.
That said, the company adds, they can't judge "every political claim, counterclaim, and insinuation," so they expect the number of ads they block to be low.
Those ads will also have to be aimed at a comparatively broad segment of the population, Google said, to the dismay of campaigns on both the left and the right. While the company will allow political ads to be targeted to users based on age, gender, and postal code, it will not allow more narrow "microtargeting" to highly segmented, granular audiences such as those based on public voter records or political affiliation.
Back to you, Facebook
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:26PM
Google is in the business of microtargeted advertising for the benefit of Google and not you. If you don't like it, build your own multibillion dollar advertising platform.
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Monday November 25, @01:29PM
So this cult-like anti-union contractor-abusing data-thieving outright-fictional-privacy-policy-making company is going to protect us here?
This is like every half measure in the past, this sounds reasonable, but it can't be enforced and is totally arbitrary. It also leaves open every possible route to manipulation, gaming the system, working the ref, and plus google is largely an israeli enterprise now.
Did you see who was appointed to president of Youtube Music, Ill give you three guesses about his allegiances. Hint: he is mentioned unkindly in a mos def song
That companies like this, who have no trust, are now some arbiter in the most trusted processes in the world, is already a disaster, no wonder they are quick to throw out some crumbs of reasonable-ness now and then to keep us docile.
Here, have an explanatory meme with a broader perspective to what is really happening.
https://archive.is/bRCdQ [archive.is]
I admit I am alarmist, but there is reason for alarm unless you can d2500(https://archive.is/owuEW) me there is not reason for alarm.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:36PM (3 children)
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:41PM (2 children)
I find your ideas interesting and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:48PM (1 child)
Here's an advance copy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @01:50PM
That's a little disappointing, since we've been winning so much, I'm getting tired of it! Please it's too much winning! I can't take it!