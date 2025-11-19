The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cyber Division warned private industry partners of incoming cyberattacks against the US automotive industry targeting sensitive corporate and enterprise data.

The Private Industry Notification (PIN) detailing this alert was seen by BleepingComputer after it was issued to partners by the FBI on November 19, 2019.

"The FBI has observed incidents since late 2018 in which unidentified cyber actors have increasingly targeted the automotive industry with cyberattacks to obtain sensitive customer data, network account passwords, and internal enterprise network details," the agency says in the PIN.

"The FBI assesses the automotive industry likely will face a wide-range of cyber threats and malicious activity in the near future as the vast amount of data collected by Internet-connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles become a highly valued target for nation-state and financially-motivated actors."