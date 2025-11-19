from the security-is-a-process-not-an-afterthought dept.
Submitted via IRC for fnord666_
FBI Warns of Cyber Attacks Targeting US Automotive Industry
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cyber Division warned private industry partners of incoming cyberattacks against the US automotive industry targeting sensitive corporate and enterprise data.
The Private Industry Notification (PIN) detailing this alert was seen by BleepingComputer after it was issued to partners by the FBI on November 19, 2019.
"The FBI has observed incidents since late 2018 in which unidentified cyber actors have increasingly targeted the automotive industry with cyberattacks to obtain sensitive customer data, network account passwords, and internal enterprise network details," the agency says in the PIN.
"The FBI assesses the automotive industry likely will face a wide-range of cyber threats and malicious activity in the near future as the vast amount of data collected by Internet-connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles become a highly valued target for nation-state and financially-motivated actors."
The automotive industry is facing an increased barrage of incoming malicious attacks and threats according to the FBI seeing that the wide range and large quantity of information it collects becomes progressively more valuable for threat actors.
Extensive amounts and varied types of information gets collected daily from autonomous and Internet-connected vehicles, and the servers it's stored will allow potential attackers to get their hands on the huge trove of data via phishing and brute-force attacks.
However, besides the bad actors getting away scot-free with sensitive data, the automotive industry is also facing other types of threats, including but not limited to data destruction following ransomware attacks and persistent unauthorized access to their enterprise networks.
The agency says that phishing and brute-force attacks against automotive industry entities from the U.S. have already successfully compromised several organizations and companies during 2019, as CNN also reported.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @03:15AM (1 child)
"the snooping on the ignorant public industry is likely will face a wide-range of cyber threats and malicious activity in the near future as the vast amount of data collected by the internet of shit become a highly valued target"
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday November 26, @03:27AM
I was thinking more that the CIA assassinated Michael Hastings, then bragged about it. [washingtonpost.com]
This all is definitely not new news, and why I buy all-manual cars even when "unconnected" from the grid. With a stick-shift I can engine-brake if my hydraulic brakes go out, or I could disconnect a stuck engine acceleration from the powertrain, or perhaps I could mechanically roll down my own windows if I somehow plunge into a body of water. And the more manual the car, the cheaper it is.