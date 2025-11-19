Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Secret C64 Program Found On A Christian Rock Band's Vinyl Record

posted by janrinok on Tuesday November 26, @04:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the time-to-start-looking-at-your-vinyl-again dept.
Software

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

How often do you find Easter eggs in old vinyl records?

It sure was a surprise for [Robin Harbron] when he learned about a Commodore 64 program hidden on one of the sides of a record from the 1985 album of Christian rock band Prodigal. The host of the YouTube channel 8-Bit Show and Tell shows the “C-64” etching on one side of the vinyl, which he picked up after finding out online that the record contained the hidden program.

[...] Recording the audio onto a cassette and loading it onto a dataset reveals a short C64 program. The process is a little more troublesome that that, but after a few tries [Harbron] reveals a secret message, courtesy of Albert Einstein and Jesus Christ. It’s not the most impressive program ever written, but it’s pretty cool that programmers 35 years ago were able to fit it into only a few seconds of audio.

Original Submission


«  FBI Warns of Cyber Attacks Targeting US Automotive Industry
Secret C64 Program Found On A Christian Rock Band's Vinyl Record | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.