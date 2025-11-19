London's transit authority on Monday refused to renew Uber's license to operate, with the ride-hailing company vowing to appeal the decision as it struggles to secure its future in the British capital.

It's the latest chapter in Uber's rocky history with London transport officials, who have subjected the San Francisco-based tech company to ever tighter scrutiny over concerns about passenger safety and security.

Uber called the decision "extraordinary and wrong," and has 21 days to file an appeal, which it said it would do. It can continue operating while the appeals process is under way.

Transport for London cited "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk" in its decision not to extend Uber's license, which expires at midnight Monday. Among other things, unauthorized drivers carried out thousands of rides, the regulator said. [...] This let them pick up passengers as though they were the booked Uber driver on at least 14,000 trips, which means all those journeys were uninsured, TFL said. The change also resulted in some passengers traveling with unlicensed drivers, including one whose license was previously revoked by TFL.