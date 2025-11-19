Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

I Am Looking for a New Distro to Install and I Need Help.

posted by janrinok on Tuesday November 26, @06:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the over-to-the-community! dept.
Answers

pjbgravely writes:

I need to install a new Linux/Gnu OS soon. The present one, Linux Mint (Mate) Debian edition no longer fills my needs. I run 4 screens with 3 X sessions. Mate worked great for this, then an update broke it to one screen. I tried Cinnamon but it won't even start on multiple X sessions. XFCE works but with some serious drawbacks although that may be caused by my current system. Enlightenment actually worked well until it started crashing and I had to restore the settings file. When it finally crashed so nothing got it to run again I gave up on it.

I need a OS with multimedia support, the ability to install programs that may not be in the repositories ( Mythtv ), and multi X screen support. I am also looking for a file manager that has something like Gnome scripts. I have fair command line skills. I presently have Nvidia cards but I will go shopping if I have to. I might try Xinerama but I usually watch one screen while switching the other 2's desktops. Also not having a menu on all screens would be a pain.

Original Submission


«  Secret C64 Program Found On A Christian Rock Band's Vinyl Record
I Am Looking for a New Distro to Install and I Need Help. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday November 26, @06:39AM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) on Tuesday November 26, @06:39AM (#924812) Journal

    Picking a distro can be tough. There are hundreds. Distrowatch is good for a list.

    Anyway, for multiple monitor setups, perhaps a heavyweight desktop environment such as KDE or Gnome is best. Can ask Distrowatch to list only distros with KDE based desktops, or other criteria. A quick choice is Ubuntu, which defaults to Gnome, or Kubuntu for Ubuntu with the KDE desktop.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @06:45AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @06:45AM (#924813)

    https://www.howtogeek.com/265900/everything-you-can-do-with-windows-10s-new-bash-shell/ [howtogeek.com]

    Seriously, it seems to me that every time Microsoft puts out a crappy release the Desktop Linux saboteurs make Desktop Linux even crappier...

    This doesn't really sound better than MS Windows does it?:

    Mate worked great for this, then an update broke it to one screen. I tried Cinnamon but it won't even start on multiple X sessions.

    When it finally crashed so nothing got it to run again I gave up on it.

    Anyone gonna blame the submitter for this?

    Sadly for desktop UIs there doesn't seem to be much real progress in more than half a century: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJDv-zdhzMY [youtube.com]

    • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday November 26, @06:56AM

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 26, @06:56AM (#924816) Journal

      Sadly for desktop UIs there doesn't seem to be much real progress in more than half a century

      If it ain't broken, don't fix it.

      --
      The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(1)