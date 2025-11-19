from the over-to-the-community! dept.
I need to install a new Linux/Gnu OS soon. The present one, Linux Mint (Mate) Debian edition no longer fills my needs. I run 4 screens with 3 X sessions. Mate worked great for this, then an update broke it to one screen. I tried Cinnamon but it won't even start on multiple X sessions. XFCE works but with some serious drawbacks although that may be caused by my current system. Enlightenment actually worked well until it started crashing and I had to restore the settings file. When it finally crashed so nothing got it to run again I gave up on it.
I need a OS with multimedia support, the ability to install programs that may not be in the repositories ( Mythtv ), and multi X screen support. I am also looking for a file manager that has something like Gnome scripts. I have fair command line skills. I presently have Nvidia cards but I will go shopping if I have to. I might try Xinerama but I usually watch one screen while switching the other 2's desktops. Also not having a menu on all screens would be a pain.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday November 26, @06:39AM
Picking a distro can be tough. There are hundreds. Distrowatch is good for a list.
Anyway, for multiple monitor setups, perhaps a heavyweight desktop environment such as KDE or Gnome is best. Can ask Distrowatch to list only distros with KDE based desktops, or other criteria. A quick choice is Ubuntu, which defaults to Gnome, or Kubuntu for Ubuntu with the KDE desktop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @06:45AM (1 child)
https://www.howtogeek.com/265900/everything-you-can-do-with-windows-10s-new-bash-shell/ [howtogeek.com]
Seriously, it seems to me that every time Microsoft puts out a crappy release the Desktop Linux saboteurs make Desktop Linux even crappier...
This doesn't really sound better than MS Windows does it?:
Anyone gonna blame the submitter for this?
Sadly for desktop UIs there doesn't seem to be much real progress in more than half a century: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJDv-zdhzMY [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday November 26, @06:56AM
If it ain't broken, don't fix it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.