Save the Web, Says WWW Inventor, as Tech Giants Agree

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 26, @07:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the world-wide-wail dept.
Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

Tim Berners-Lee's plan to 'save the web' has been formally launched today and is backed by more than 150 organizations, including Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

The inventor of the World Wide Web explained back in March his reasons for wanting a 'contract for the web'...

It's 30 years today since Tim Berners-Lee submitted a proposal for what would become the World Wide Web [and] said that the 30th anniversary was a time to reflect on both the positives and negatives [...]

"I think it's been a force for good for the first 15 [years], and right now it's really in the balance. I'm very concerned about nastiness and misinformation spreading. I think with a mid-course correction, the 'contract for the web' is about: let's all stop this downward plunge to a dysfunctional future."

Source: https://9to5mac.com/2019/11/25/save-the-web/

Original Submission


I Am Looking for a New Distro to Install and I Need Help.
Save the Web, Says WWW Inventor, as Tech Giants Agree
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @07:51AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @07:51AM (#924829)

    Would it kill you to say something concrete in the summary? Save the web? Contract? That like if a bull took a dump?

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday November 26, @08:04AM (1 child)

      by Arik (4543) on Tuesday November 26, @08:04AM (#924833) Journal
      I don't know why the submitter didn't write up what meat there was - it's only 9 lines.

          Governments will

              Principle 1 — Ensure everyone can connect to the internet
              Principle 2 — Keep all of the internet available, all of the time
              Principle 3 — Respect and protect people’s fundamental online privacy and data rights

          Companies will

              Principle 4 — Make the internet affordable and accessible to everyone
              Principle 5 — Respect and protect people’s privacy and personal data to build online trust
              Principle 6 — Develop technologies that support the best in humanity and challenge the worst

          Citizens will

              Principle 7 — Be creators and collaborators on the web
              Principle 8 — Build strong communities that respect civil discourse and human dignity
              Principle 9 — Fight for the web

      Generic and not particularly well thought-out aspirational ethical standards arriving a bit late. Not Sir B-Lee's fault that, really, but Facebook, Google, and Microsoft?

      Shame on you for thinking we're dumb enough to credit your bloviations.

      2, 3, 5, 6, 8, and 9 won't be tolerated. See the pattern?
      --
      "The *other* sort of Marxist."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @08:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @08:05AM (#924834)

    This is the same Tim Berners-Lee that endorsed DRM in web browsers a while back, right? Now he is talking about "saving" the web? Well I guess it's better late than never.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday November 26, @08:07AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Tuesday November 26, @08:07AM (#924835)

    Save the Web, Says WWW Inventor, as Tech Giants' PR Departments Agree

    FTFY

    --
    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(1)