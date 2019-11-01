Age-related macular degeneration is the primary cause of central vision loss and results in the center of the visual field being blurred or fully blacked out. Though treatable, some methods can be ineffective or cause unwanted side effects.

Jinglin Huang, a graduate student in medical engineering at Caltech, suggests inefficient fluid mixing of the injected medicine and the gel within the eye may be to blame. Huang will be discussing the effects of a thermally induced fluid mixing approach for AMD therapy during a session at the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics 72nd Annual Meeting, which will take place on Nov. 23-26, 2019, at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.

The talk, "Thermal Effects on Fluid Mixing in the Eye," will be presented as part of the session on biological fluid dynamics: microfluidics.