Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Heating Techniques Could Improve Treatment Of Macular Degeneration

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 27, @08:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the gentle-warming dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Age-related macular degeneration is the primary cause of central vision loss and results in the center of the visual field being blurred or fully blacked out. Though treatable, some methods can be ineffective or cause unwanted side effects.

Jinglin Huang, a graduate student in medical engineering at Caltech, suggests inefficient fluid mixing of the injected medicine and the gel within the eye may be to blame. Huang will be discussing the effects of a thermally induced fluid mixing approach for AMD therapy during a session at the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics 72nd Annual Meeting, which will take place on Nov. 23-26, 2019, at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.

The talk, "Thermal Effects on Fluid Mixing in the Eye," will be presented as part of the session on biological fluid dynamics: microfluidics.

Original Submission


«  Sale Of 4 Million Stolen Cards Tied To Breaches At Four Restaurant Chains
Heating Techniques Could Improve Treatment Of Macular Degeneration | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 27, @08:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 27, @08:44AM (#925289)

    some good could come from sticking your head in the microwave?

(1)