Whether you want to slice down your foes with psychically augmented physical strikes, slice them with invisible force weapons, or cast spells bristling with telekinetic power, there are now options for you in Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition.
Wizards of the Coast just released a new Unearthed Arcana (their monthly research and development workshop where they playtest new ideas) focusing on a long-loved set of abilities: Psionics. The psychically-charged new content includes sub-classes for the fighter and rogue, and a new spell tradition for wizards, along with new feats for characters.
[Note - This is part of the Unearthed Arcana playtest material and is not legal to use in Adventurer's League - Ed]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday November 27, @04:30PM
How is this new? Psionics have been around as a thing since the 1st edition. There was even a specific handbook for the second edition. There was an entire world setting (Dark Sun) that was heavily into Psionics. I'm not sure about the 3rd and 4th edition since we never bothered with them since the game sort of turned to shit then as far as me and the people I played with were concerned.
Is this some kind of unpaid promo from Wizards of the Coast?