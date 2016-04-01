Stories
Senate Takes Another Stab at Privacy Law With Proposed COPRA Bill

posted by janrinok on Wednesday November 27, @07:24PM
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

Senate takes another stab at privacy law with proposed COPRA bill

Perhaps the third time's the charm: a group of Senate Democrats, following in the recent footsteps of their colleagues in both chambers, has introduced a bill that would impose sweeping reforms to the current disaster patchwork of US privacy law.

The bill (PDF), dubbed the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act (COPRA), seeks to provide US consumers with a blanket set of privacy rights. The scope and goal of COPRA are in the same vein as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect in May 2018.

Privacy rights "should be like your Miranda rights—clear as a bell as to what they are and what constitutes a violation," Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who introduced the bill, said in a statement. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) also co-sponsored the bill.

The press release announcing the bill also includes statements of support from several consumer and privacy advocacy groups, such as Consumer Reports, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy & Technology, and the NAACP.

The proposals within COPRA fall basically into three main buckets: enumerated rights for consumers, data-handling requirements for businesses, and enforcement mechanisms.

As explained in a one-page summary of the bill (PDF), the rights consumers would gain from COPRA include:

  • The right to be free from deceptive and harmful data practices; financial, physical, and reputational injury, and acts that a reasonable person would find intrusive, among others
  • The right to access their data and greater transparency, which means consumers have detailed and clear information on how their data is used and shared
  • The right to control the movement of their data, which gives consumers the ability to prevent data from being distributed to unknown third parties
  • The right to delete or correct their data
  • The right to take their data to a competing product or service

Original Submission


    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 27, @07:30PM

