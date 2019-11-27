An inquiry has begun into how staff at the Irish parliament spent more than €1m (£857,000) on a printer that was too big to fit into the building.

The printer, measuring 2.1m (6ft 8in) high and 1.9m (6ft 2 in) wide, was bought last year at a cost of €808,000.

When officials realised it would not fit, they spent an additional €236,000 tearing down walls and embedding structural steel to house the machine.

The printer was placed in storage at a cost of €2,000 a month during the work.

