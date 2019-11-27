from the can-it-print-money? dept.
Irish parliament counts cost of €1m printer error
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-50563977
An inquiry has begun into how staff at the Irish parliament spent more than €1m (£857,000) on a printer that was too big to fit into the building.
The printer, measuring 2.1m (6ft 8in) high and 1.9m (6ft 2 in) wide, was bought last year at a cost of €808,000.
When officials realised it would not fit, they spent an additional €236,000 tearing down walls and embedding structural steel to house the machine.
The printer was placed in storage at a cost of €2,000 a month during the work.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/works-of-at-least-230-000-required-to-fit-printer-in-oireachtas-1.4092366
Irish Govt Blows €1M On Mega-Printer Too Big For Parliament's Doors
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Officials failed to ensure there was at least 3.1 metres in height clearance to get the thing in, according to the Irish Times. In reality, there just wasn't enough space. The state-of-the-art printer is described in press reports as being 2.1 metres high and 1.9 metres wide, so either there's confusion over the measurements or you need more than 3 metres to negotiate it in.
By the time the government realized its mistake, it was too late to return the printer as the contract had already been signed. So instead, officials had to "tear down walls and embed structural steel" to fit the contraption, according to RTE on Tuesday.
But that’s not the only havoc the printer has caused. Some employees are refusing to be trained on how to use the machine, sticking a metaphorical middle finger to the government in a bid to negotiate a pay rise for using the new equipment.
What’s more, the IT department is hesitant to grant access to the printer, making it difficult to print documents from official government computers.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday November 28, @05:22AM (2 children)
Wouldn't it have been cheaper to just build a little shed for the printer instead? Or was there some specific reason that required the printer to be in a building for which there was no space for it?
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Thursday November 28, @05:55AM
It wouldn't be a little shed. They don't give the length or the model number, but a 4-colour Komori would be upwards of 10 to 15 metres long, and would need plenty of space all round.
That's also the reason for:
You need a lot of space above it too. There will be ~1m high walkway along both sides so that printers can reach the top. I am surprised they consider 3m high or wide to be enough space to operate it, (unless that is just the hallway dimensions for getting it to the print room, they're not clear on that)
This isn't a little copier, it would be printing A0 (841 x 1189 mm) at more than 20,000 sheets an hour. Which also means many pallets of paper per day in and out of the little shed.
The whole thing sounds like a PHB got the measurements and never considered that the operators would need to work around and over the machine.
If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday November 28, @06:04AM
Ask legislators to table a motion to build a shed [wikipedia.org]? It may never be completed.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday November 28, @06:05AM
Wouldn't it be a better idea to sell it to someone else -- hopefully at not too much of a loss -- and go for something else?