Popular VPN provider Private Internet Access (PIA) is set to be acquired by Kape Technologies. This will transform the company into a major player in the VPN industry. The deal has sparked a lively debate about Kape's intentions and PIA's future, but the company stresses that it remains committed to protecting the privacy of its users.

In recent years it's become a well-established brand that has had its no-logging policy tested in court, with success.

This week the company announced that some changes are afoot. PIA's parent organization LTMI Holdings is in the process of a merger acquisition by the publicly traded Kape Technologies, which also owns the Cyberghost and Zenmate VPN services.

As part of the planned deal, Kape will pay $95.5 million. Part of this will be paid in cash, Vox reports, and Kape is also planning to pay the $32.1 million in existing debt PIA has on the books.