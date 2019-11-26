from the you-guys-know-what-the-solution-is dept.
Fertility Rate in U.S. Hit a Record Low in 2018
The rate of births fell again last year, according to new government data, extending a lengthy decline as women wait until they are older to have children.
The number of births per 1,000 women in the United States has been declining even as the economy has recovered from the downturn of 2007-8.
The fertility rate in the United States fell in 2018 for the fourth straight year, extending a steep decline in births that began in 2008 with the Great Recession, the federal government said on Wednesday.
There were 59.1 births for every 1,000 women of childbearing age in the country last year, a record low, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. The rate was down by 2 percent from the previous year, and has fallen by about 15 percent since 2007.
In all, there were 3,791,712 births in the country last year, the center said in its release of final birth data for 2018.
Fertility rates are essential measures of a society's demographic balance. If they are very high, resources like housing and education can be strained by a flood of children, as happened in the postwar Baby Boom years. If they are too low, a country may find itself with too few young people to replace its work force and support its elderly, as in Russia and Japan today.
In the United States, declines in fertility have not led to drops in population, in part because immigration has helped offset them.
The country has been living through one of the longest declines in fertility in decades. Demographers are trying to determine whether it is a temporary phenomenon or a new normal, driven by deeper social change.
Fertility rates tend to drop during difficult economic times, as people put off having babies, and then rise when the economy rebounds. That is what happened during and after the Great Depression of the 1930s. But this time around, the birthrate has not recovered with the economy. A brief uptick in the rate in 2014 did not last.
"It is hard for me to believe that the birthrate just keeps going down," said Kenneth M. Johnson, a demographer at the University of New Hampshire.
Mr. Johnson estimated that if the rate had remained steady at its 2007 level, there would have been 5.7 million more births in the country since then.
The decline in 2018 was broad, sweeping through nearly all age groups, and reflected a long, gradual shift in American childbearing to later in the mother's life. The rate fell most steeply among women in their teens — down 7.4 percent from the year before. Births to teenagers have fallen by more than 70 percent since 1991.
Women in their 20s had fewer babies last year as well. Historically, women in their late twenties usually had the highest fertility rates of all, but they were overtaken in 2016 by women in their early 30s, reflecting a trend of later childbearing throughout American society.
The only age groups that recorded increases in fertility rates in 2018 were women in their late 30s and early 40s.
and who cares? If people want to have kids, they can have kids. If they don't, they don't.
and who cares? If people want to have kids, they can have kids. If they don't, they don't.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 28, @02:40PM
Seems like we're bummed out, lost the will to live as it were.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/26/health/life-expectancy-rate-usa.html [nytimes.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Thursday November 28, @02:50PM (1 child)
The people who are complaining about overpopulation and such should be overjoyed by this news. Especially since Americans on average use far more resources than people of other nations.
And it's also a strong sign that people aren't having kids they can't afford to have, and are taking advantage of birth control methods (including abstinence) to prevent that from happening.
From an economic standpoint, there's all this talk about how automation means fewer people needed to work. Well, among the most humane ways of having fewer people to work is to have fewer people born in the first place.
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 28, @03:05PM
> people aren't having kids they can't afford to have
Additional possible reasons that they aren't having kids:
- They don't see any way that a kid born today could have it better than the parents (many aspects--money, class, etc).
- Possible infertility from recreational drug use
- The whole "incel" problem (my theory--starting with helicopter parents??)
- Too busy with their phones to notice the other sex (the phones are designed to be better than sex in terms of dopamine hits)
- More??
I live in a former Rust Belt area with stable or slightly declining population. While it's not that easy to find a job, if you have one this is a pretty pleasant place. Infrastructure isn't over-loaded, traffic jams are infrequent, housing isn't very expensive (compared to the coasts).