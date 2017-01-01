19/11/28/0740212 story
posted by janrinok on Friday November 29, @04:08PM
from the wait-until-they-start-using-social-media dept.
from the wait-until-they-start-using-social-media dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyGuest61688
The herd donned VR systems adapted for the "structural features of cow heads" and were shown a "unique summer field simulation program".
Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food cited research which they say has shown a link between a cow's emotional experience and its milk yield.
Initial tests reportedly boosted "the overall emotional mood of the herd".
Source: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-50571010
Russian Cows Get VR Headsets 'to Reduce Anxiety' | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday November 29, @04:14PM (2 children)
My guess: the cows were NOT wandering around in a field where they could step into a gopher hole and break a leg.
Hmmmm....were they standing in a pen for unbelievable hours with no exercise and getting milked like a teenage boy alone in his room with pornhub?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday November 29, @04:21PM
Yes, that's the vast majority of animal husbandry in the 21st century.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 29, @04:54PM
Throw in a cow-sized Omni Treadmill with the VR headsets, and these cows might have a slightly better life.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Friday November 29, @04:17PM
So with the VR-market not really materializing for the PC and consoles is this the new VR-market? Cows and farm animals. You never have to let them out again, they can be trapped forever in their pens and milked for days.
Moloko ... Moloko Plus ... Clockwork Orange flashbacks ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @04:26PM
In Soviet Russia, VR Headsets reduce you!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday November 29, @04:28PM
Matrix cows are yummy.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 29, @04:43PM (1 child)
or they start viewing cow porn.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday November 29, @04:51PM
Considering how lazy and hapless most bulls are and they they tend to need a bit of a helping hand from time to time I feel sad for the cows. It's going to be some shitty amateur cow porn. They better have some real stud bulls available. So many udders tho ... cow-on-cow action?
That said perhaps those green luscious fields, add in a sun lamp and a fan and they might believe that they are actually outside, they experience in VR constitute cow-porn?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @04:46PM
Other reports are saying the cows have a steak in this VR company.