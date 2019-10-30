Linux Professional Institute extends its Open Technology certification track with the BSD Specialist Certification. Starting October 30, 2019, BSD Specialist exams will be globally available. The certification was developed in collaboration with the BSD Certification Group which merged with Linux Professional Institute in 2018.

[...] "The BSD Specialist certificate requires passing a single exam. This exam tests skills in administering FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD systems. Covering the three major BSD systems ensures that the certification holder is comfortable working in BSD-based environments of any kind" says Fabian Thorns, Director of Product Development.

Dru Lavigne, Chair of the BSD Certification Group adds, "We are excited that the partnership with the Linux Professional Institute highlights the demand for BSD administration skills to a larger audience. The BSD Specialist exam follows the same rigorous standards as the former BSD Associate exam, ensuring that the certification demonstrates competency in the core skills employers demand in a BSD environment."

[...] LPI is the global organization for certification standards and career support for open source professionals. With more than 175,000 certification holders, it is the world's first and largest Linux and open source certification authority. LPI has certified professionals in more than 180 countries, delivering exams in multiple languages, ​​and has hundreds of training partners.