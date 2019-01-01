19/11/28/1826253 story
from the it'll-cost-that-much-to-buy-an-Apple-drive dept.
How much is Steve Jobs' signature worth? More than a top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro and an iPhone 11 Pro Max combined, apparently. Auction house RR Auction has put up a floppy disk signed by the late Apple co-founder for sale -- with an estimated value of $7,500.
The floppy disk in question contains Macintosh System Tools 6.0 software. That dates it to around 1988. The disk is especially valuable, RR Auction claims, because Jobs was not a prolific autograph signer.
(Score: 2) by Acabatag on Saturday November 30, @05:10PM
Whose software was on the floppy diskette signed by Jobs? Not his, to be certain.