Twitter Delays Inactive Account Purge (It Forgot About Dead People)
Twitter has delayed its planned purge of inactive accounts.
When Twitter announced plans to close down accounts that have not been used for a period of six months or more, reaction was mixed. While many people recognized the value in getting rid of the millions of accounts that artificially inflate follower numbers and take up usernames that could be assigned to other people, there were concerns too.
In particular, friends and relatives of deceased Twitter users expressed concern that they would no longer be able to access the old tweets of their loved ones. Now Twitter has said that it will put its plans on hold... at least until it is able to devise an account memorialization feature.
You Can Take My Dad's Tweets Over My Dead Body
There are a few ways that people use Twitter, but for the most part the ones who have pushed the social platform into the national lexicon are regular users who like to communicate with each other using the thing. They’re the ones who use it a lot. They’re the ones who make Twitter go.
Now, mind you, I'm an extreme case. I share a lot. I've shared my cancer diagnoses, my stem cell treatment, new jobs, my wedding. And the loss of my father Barry.
Today, Twitter announced that it will reclaim dormant accounts. That is, if you haven't logged into yours for a long time, it is considered inactive and will be included in the reclamation process.
At first I thought that was pretty cool. There are a ton of accounts that get squatted on, forcing new users to use crappy AOL-like names, such as Joe583822. No fun at all. And these accounts aren't even in use! As in not active.
But then I saw this:
Here's some more info on the Twitter user cull. As it stands, every person who has had Twitter and died more than six months ago will be deleted from the site – UNLESS someone already has their log-in details. https://t.co/jupCD04m5D
— Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) November 26, 2019
My heart sank. And I cried. You see, I didn't think about this. It is a big deal.
My father's Twitter account isn't active. He passed away over four years ago. My Dad was a casual tweeter at best. He mostly used it because I, well, overused it. And it was charming. Once in a while he'd chime in with a zinger of a tweet and I'd share it humbly with the folks who kindly follow me.
[...] Think about it, Twitter. Do better. Because every time you make me question your humanity, I'm one step closer to not being that whale of a user that helped get you here in the first place.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Saturday November 30, @07:43PM (4 children)
It's a for-profit company. It doesn't owe you a thing - especially maintaining a free memorial to your departed loved ones.
We don't expect the Electric company to continue to send $0 bills to dead people so that their family can be reminded of them once a month. We don't expect the Bank to maintain a checking account history forever so that you can go rummage through Dad's old purchases randomly, noting the swing set he bought you when you were 5 or the car he bought you when you were 16. Why do you expect Twitter - whose raison d'être is quick throw-away one liners - to freely host your dad's musings forever?
If they're important to you, copy them, put them in a file, and let Twitter get on with business. Sheesh.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 30, @07:50PM (3 children)
For the next billionaire doucebag asshole to create TwitterBackup where your tweets will last longer than the career of the billionaire doucebag asshole who will be killed at 30 and drained of their money and their precious bodily fluids to keep Soylentils alive forever.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 30, @07:56PM (2 children)
mdc would approve [twitter.com]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 30, @08:00PM
Floppy Disk With Steve Jobs' Signature found to contain naked photos of MDC.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Saturday November 30, @08:09PM
mdc would approve [twitter.com]
I wonder if he's going on about the Windows MDC test in the afterlife.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Saturday November 30, @07:46PM
The dead have forgotten us, and after a suitable period of grieving, we should concentrate on or memories of them as we remember them (which is usually better than the reality).
It's called "Rest In Peace" for a reason. Leave the dead bury the dead. These people really need to get a grip if the deletion of a twitter account fucks them up that much. Just goes to show how toxic every aspect of social media can be when it becomes more real than reality.
They should start by purging their own twitter account.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday November 30, @08:10PM (1 child)
Your data on a system you do not own is not your data.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Saturday November 30, @08:18PM
I agree, and this is why IndieWeb exists [indieweb.org]. But two reasons that the idea of owning your own data hasn't taken off more are 1. cost and required technical expertise to run your own website, and 2. the admitted lack of a recommendation engine [indieweb.org] to help viewers discover other authors' websites.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 30, @08:12PM (1 child)
Gubbermint could maintain an internet graveyard, for a pittance, compared to what they spend on the NSA. When you die, all of your accounts are transferred from twitter.com to twitter.late or some such. Facebook.late, Youtube.late, etc. Or, if people don't like that, maybe .stif or .ded. I guess the politically correct domain would be .rip, unless you're Russian or Republican, in which case .rih (rot in hell) would take priority.
Of course, it would quickly, unofficially, become "the internet graveyard" or "the IG".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 30, @08:21PM
It's called archive.org