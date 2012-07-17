The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 25, the next big step [on] our journey into the containerized, modular future!

Fedora is a global community that works together to lead the advancement of free and open source software. As part of the community's mission the project delivers three editions, each one a free, Linux-based operating system tailored to meet specific use cases: Fedora 25 Atomic Host, Fedora 25 Server, and Fedora 25 Workstation.

Each edition is built from a common set of base packages, which form the foundation of the Fedora operating system. As with all new versions of Fedora, Fedora 25 provides many bug fixes and tweaks to these underlying components, as well as new and enhanced packages, including: