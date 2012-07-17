from the oops dept.
Fedora developer and Program manager, Ben Cotton, opens up about what happened when he fat-fingered a script to automatically close bugs as Fedora 29 reached End-Of-Life the other day. When version 29 reached EOL, he accidentally also closed several thousand other bugs which should have remained open. He writes about how that happened.
Simply put: I messed up. When I created the CSV file, I neglected to specify the version in the Bugzilla search. As a result, I had a CSV file with 20,000 bugs. I started the script and it processed approximately 150 bugs before the community noticed that bugs were being closed inappropriately.
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 25, the next big step [on] our journey into the containerized, modular future!
Fedora is a global community that works together to lead the advancement of free and open source software. As part of the community's mission the project delivers three editions, each one a free, Linux-based operating system tailored to meet specific use cases: Fedora 25 Atomic Host, Fedora 25 Server, and Fedora 25 Workstation.
Each edition is built from a common set of base packages, which form the foundation of the Fedora operating system. As with all new versions of Fedora, Fedora 25 provides many bug fixes and tweaks to these underlying components, as well as new and enhanced packages, including:
- Docker 1.12 for building and running containerized applications
- Node.js 6.9.1, the latest version of the popular server-side JavaScript engine
- Support for Rust, a faster and more stable system programming language
- Multiple Python versions — 2.6, 2.7, 3.3, 3.4 and 3.5 — to help run test suites across several Python configurations, as well as PyPy, PyPy3, and Jython
You can get Fedora 25 from getfedora.org. It is shipping with the Linux 4.8 kernel. The default environment is Gnome 3.22 with the Wayland display server. I did a DNF upgrade from release 24 and tested it with my Intel and Radeon setup and everything has just worked out of the box. If you aren't a fan of Gnome, there are other Desktop Environments available, called Spins. Enjoy!
From https://fedoramagazine.org/fedora-26-is-here/
Hi everyone! I'm incredibly proud to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 26. Read more below, or just jump to download from:
- Get Fedora 26 Workstation
- Get Fedora 26 Server
- Get Fedora 26 Atomic Host ← includes click-to-launch link for Amazon EC2
If you're already using Fedora, you can upgrade from the command line or using GNOME Software — upgrade instructions here. We've put a lot of work into making upgrades easy and fast. In most cases, this will take half an hour or so, bringing you right back to a working system with no hassle.
What's new in Fedora 26?
First, of course, we have thousands of improvements from the various upstream software we integrate, including new development tools like GCC 7, Golang 1.8, and Python 3.6. We've added a new partitioning tool to Anaconda (the Fedora installer) — the existing workflow is great for non-experts, but this option will be appreciated by enthusiasts and sysadmins who like to build up their storage scheme from basic building blocks. F26 also has many under-the-hood improvements, like better caching of user and group info and better handling of debug information. And the DNF package manager is at a new major version (2.5), bringing many new features. Really, there's new stuff everywhere — read more in the release notes.
Fedora 30, the newest release of the venerable Linux distribution that serves (in part) as the staging environment for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, was released Tuesday, bringing with it a number of improvements and performance optimizations. Fedora 30 uses GCC 9.0, bringing modest performance improvements across all applications that have been recompiled using the new version, as noted by Linux benchmarking website Phoronix.
The new version includes some quality-of-life improvements, for which work began in previous versions. These include the new flicker-free boot process, which hides the GRUB loader/kernel select screen by default, and relies on some creative theming to incorporate the bootsplash image from your hardware into the loading process. This also makes updating software through the Software Center a more seamless process.
If it has been some time since you've taken a look at Fedora, the release of Fedora 30 is a great opportunity to become re-acquainted with the long-running Linux distribution. Improvements to GNOME have redeemed the usability of Fedora well after the initial release of the GNOME 3.x series, while greater attention to usability for users who are not necessarily IT professionals puts it on the same level for ease-of-use as Ubuntu.
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/fedora-30-brings-immense-quality-of-life-improvements-to-linux-on-the-desktop/