Jupiter's Great Red Spot isn't going anywhere anytime soon, according to researchers at the University of California at Berkeley.

The megastorm has been raging on the gas giant planet for the past few centuries that humans have been able to get a decent look at it, but in recent years it has appeared to be shrinking.

Concern for the imminent fate of what might be the most iconic infinite cyclone in the solar system has ramped up this year. NASA research scientist Glenn Orton told reporters earlier this year that the Great Red Spot is in "very uncharted territory," leading to a number of reports declaring the potential "death" of the spot.

But Berkeley professor of mechanical engineering Philip Marcus says the spot is in no danger of disappearing.