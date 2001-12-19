Stories
2019 Emissions Gap Report

posted by martyb on Monday December 02, @10:23AM   Printer-friendly
hendrikboom writes:

The emissions gap report for 2019 is out.

The report presents the latest data on the expected gap in 2030 for the 1.5°C and 2°C temperature targets of the Paris Agreement. It considers different scenarios, from no new climate policies since 2005 to full implementation of all national commitments under the Paris Agreement. For the first time, it looks at how large annual cuts would need to be from 2020 to 2030 to stay on track to meeting the Paris goals.

I find its contents are both worrisome and heartening. Carbon emissions are still growing worldwide, but the costs of carbon-neutral technologies are starting to compete with existing carbon-emissive technologies.

-- hendrik

