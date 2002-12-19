from the no-more-croaking dept.
A high school in Florida is switching from real to synthetic frogs for dissection in biology classes.
Nearly 100 synthetic frogs were dissected last week by students at J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida, according to the company that developed them, SynDaver.
The company said the high school is the first in the world to try out the new technology, but it hopes to spread them nationwide — making dead, formaldehyde-ridden frogs a thing of the past. The frogs can be used for education, surgical simulation, and medical device testing, SynDaver said.
The synthetic frogs have a number of significant advantages over preserved frogs. They are odor free and non toxic, avoid ethical concerns, and also
are designed to mimic both the visual and textural elements of a live female frog. They feature a skeleton, muscles, skin, organs and even a reproductive system with eggs. The synthetic tissues are made out of water, fibers and salts.
"This makes it more like a live frog than the preserved specimens currently sold to schools for dissection labs," said Dr. Christopher Sakezles, founder and CEO of SynDaver. "SynFrog not only looks and feels like a real frog, it's physically safer to dissect than a real preserved frog because it doesn't contain potentially harmful chemicals like formalin."
Michigan J. Frog approves this innovation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EEMac on Monday December 02, @02:22PM
Replacing "this is the actual tissue of a once-living thing" with a simulation doesn't sound like a good idea to me. The point was taking something formerly alive and seeing what went on inside. That includes unexpected things. Although I didn't enjoy dissection, there was at least some fun to be had exploring after meeting lab requirements. What does this connect to? What's inside this thing?
A simulation, by definition, can't include all of that, because we don't know all of it. The mesentary [independent.co.uk] probably wouldn't have been identified as a separate organ if doctors spent all their time on simulated bodies.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 02, @02:35PM (2 children)
Why would you even do that at school?
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday December 02, @02:42PM (1 child)
Biology class, or Life Sciences. The study of anatomy is important, and IMNSHO getting an understanding of something by taking it apart is important. Triply so to those who learn primarily or best by psychokinesis.
Everyone join a tertiary monastic order! KEEP AMERICA OBLATE!
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Monday December 02, @02:50PM
IMO, the only way to understand biology is charts. The real thing is 99% snot and pus, and too messy to tell anything other than maybe matching a few parts with the charts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 02, @02:35PM (1 child)
What about Michael J. Frog?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 02, @02:55PM
A lot of garlic and slow roasted over a campfire.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 02, @02:46PM
I don't blame them for going for a more readily available source of dissection materials. I mean, it's not like they're Arizona or something and have an endless supply of frogs locally.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Monday December 02, @02:48PM
I took Chemistry instead of biology in high school. But I cannot imagine my peers, even in a rural high school, dissecting frogs. But then Americans do not seem any more suited to it either, it is hard enough to get kids to work with uncooked meat in cooking classes.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Monday December 02, @02:58PM
Actually big enough to see what is going on. A single adult pig is probably cheaper than a classroom of dissection frogs, and probably cheaper than a single synthetic frog.
Also they can share with the cooking class.
Doing a pig, you will get an animal far closer to a human, which should be more interesting to a biology class than a frog. The people taking the class because they might be interested in a medical career can see organs that are put in humans in surgical operations.