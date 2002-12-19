from the a-picture-is-worth-1000-words dept.
World-first mobile phone detection cameras rolled out in Australia
New South Wales rolled out mobile phone detection cameras on Sunday, hoping to cut the number of fatalities on its roads by a third over two years, transport authorities said.
The world-first mobile phone detection cameras, according to Transport for NSW, which manages the state's transport services, operate day and night in all weather conditions to determine if a driver is handling a mobile phone.
"It's a system to change the culture," the NSW police assistant commissioner, Michael Corboy, told Australian media last week.
[...] The mobile phone detection cameras use artificial intelligence to review images and detect illegal use of the devices, Transport for NSW said in a statement.
Images that the automated system identifies as likely to contain a driver illegally using a mobile phone are verified by authorised personnel.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday December 02, @03:24PM (2 children)
I realise that the aims are very worthy. But my anti-fascist/software testing brain just wants to drive around in circles past these cameras holding a black square cardboard box to my ear to see how many irate letters from the police I can generate.
Shame I live on the wrong side of the world.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 02, @03:29PM
I agree but, the problem is actually people using apps (not calls). In traffic here in the DC area, literally every driver is using apps on their phone. As a pedestrian or bicyclist you are taking your life into your hands. 100% of drivers are looking down away from the road and glancing up every few seconds.
Something has to give. It is a serious cultural problem here.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 02, @03:55PM
Also on the wrong side of the world...
Don't own a cell/mobile phone or device, but I do have one ear that always seems to be itchy. I suspect that raising my hand and scratching my ear would be enough to trigger this dumb pattern-matching system.
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Monday December 02, @03:26PM (4 children)
Any excuse to put cameras on the population. First it was "think of the children" (while the elite ran pedophile rings and the media ran cover for them).
Then it was cameras on the streets "To protect the population from crime" (while merely recording crimes rather than preventing them and becoming an excuse not to have police walking a beat)
Now it's peering inside your car while you drive (while giving police an excuse to profile drivers and pull them over for any slight infraction - never mind if you are driving safely)
Also proposed in the US: All cars built after 2021 may be required to have a camera that watches the driver at all times "looking for signs of the driver not paying attention"
Watch for Amazon Echo style devices to become mandatory in homes to "to prevent domestic abuse".
Hell, even Elon Musk was hawking a brain implant device that monitors your emotional state. What is this, the rise of the Cyber Men?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday December 02, @03:31PM
The RIAA / MPAA will be the force that drives mandatory brain implants. That way your credit card can be properly charged any time you unintentionally or casually hear or see anything copyrighted. Think of the poor
artistsrecord and movie companies!
My new year's resolution for 2020 is that I will not make any new year's resolution for 2020, so that I don't break it.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Monday December 02, @03:52PM (1 child)
Distracted driving has proven far more dangerous than any other form of impaired driving. I haven't tried crunching the numbers, but I would guess that it's close to, if not worse, than all other forms of impair driving combined.
And the situation is just going to get worse as long as this attitude of acceptability exists. Education isn't working. Even increased fines arn't working. If people flat out refuse to take responsibility for their themselves, what form of escalation is appropriate without becoming Orwellian?
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Shire on Monday December 02, @04:00PM
Surveillance is not the solution. When they decided to implement red light cameras they were instantly abused for profit to the point of actually modifying yellow light times below legal requirements in order to trap people in the intersection.
Surveillance like this is just another kind of speed trap. They'll watch for your phone, your seatbelt, maybe you have a sandwich in your hand or you happen to be looking down at your radio when the shot was taken. This is a gold mine for police looking to cash in on minor infractions. And road stops can quickly turn into a search of your car and all your posessions on the flimsy basis of "probably cause" (a violation of constitutional rights here in the US).
The benefits do not outweight the harms.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday December 02, @04:10PM
Not just cameras, but sweet sweet fines.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bart on Monday December 02, @03:46PM (2 children)
We had a proof of concept 4 months ago in the Netherlands.
https://tweakers.net/nieuws/157980/politie-zet-ai-cameras-in-om-automobilisten-met-telefoon-in-hand-te-beboeten.html [tweakers.net]
Oh 'An me hoela' is Dutch slang, indicating something like 'what a load of bollocks'
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Monday December 02, @03:53PM (1 child)
I'm adding that phrase to my repertoire, however being first to a new surveillance technique isn't necessarily a point of pride.
(Score: 2) by bart on Monday December 02, @03:59PM
I actually agree about the new Big Brother techniques.
I am however strongly agreeing with getting mobile phone users away from the steering wheel.