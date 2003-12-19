from the who-spotted-it? dept.
Measles cases in Samoa more than double over past week as death toll rises - National
The number of suspected cases of measles on the Pacific island of Samoa has more than doubled over the past week to 3,530 and deaths related to the outbreak rose to 48 from 20 a week ago, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
Samoa has become vulnerable to measles outbreaks as the number of people becoming immunized has declined with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying vaccine coverage is just about 31 per cent.
[...]The government started a mandatory vaccination program on Nov. 20 after declaring a state of emergency due to the outbreak. The health ministry said in its statement that 57,132 people have since been vaccinated.
Schools and universities have been closed and most public gatherings banned on the island state of just 200,000, located south of the equator and half way between Hawaii and New Zealand.
Of the 48 deaths, 44 where among children under the age of four. Since Saturday, there have been 173 new cases of measles recorded and four people have died.
Neighboring New Zealand and a number of other countries and organizations, including the U.N. agency UNICEF, have delivered thousands of vaccines, medical supplies and have sent medical personnel to help with the outbreak.
by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 03, @02:11AM
Children who die of measles don't get autism I guess...
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @02:37AM
Dumb-asses got what they deserved.
by Fluffeh on Tuesday December 03, @02:41AM
Turns out about three in ten Samoans are suddenly feeling safe and smug in that knowledge.
Dick-move jokes aside, I find things like this very frustrating. We have vaccines, we have no reason in this day and age to have issues like this arise, yet here we go again.
by Pav on Tuesday December 03, @02:46AM
...that the problem is malnourishment.
Apparently zero kids above and equal to the average weight have died, a small percentage of those in the next 10% down, with most death in the smallest kids. I'm sure some frantic statistical analysis and on-the-fly theorising went on to come to THAT conclusion.
Forget that small kids can be well nourished etc... etc... Those aren't the droids you're looking for.
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @02:59AM
Jan 2019:
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=29667&page=1&cid=788422#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
*Looks at Calendar*
This is news for retards. Cases will continue to increase until about April. You will keep flinging your bs around like a monkey surprised at the eclipse it does not comprehend.