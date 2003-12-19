Stories
New Antenna Tech To Equip Ceramic Coatings With Heat Radiation Control

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 03, @06:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the hot-topic dept.
The gas turbines powering aircraft engines rely on ceramic coatings that ensure structural stability at high temperatures. But these coatings don't control heat radiation, limiting the performance of the engine.

Researchers at Purdue University have engineered ceramic "nanotubes" that behave as thermal antennas, offering control over the spectrum and direction of high-temperature heat radiation.

Researchers have engineered ceramic nanotubes, which act as antennas that use light-matter oscillations to control heat radiation. The design is a step toward a new class of ceramics that work more efficiently at high temperatures.

The work is published in Nano Letters, a journal by the American Chemical Society. An illustration of the ceramic nanotubes will be featured as the journal's supplementary cover in a forthcoming issue.

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday December 03, @06:59AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 03, @06:59AM (#927564) Homepage

    I guess that's why the word "antenna" was somewhere in there. The material is probably drawn into fibers and then the ceramic filler is doped with them, possibly with the fibers themselves aligned in a certain direction or randomly aligned depending on the application.

