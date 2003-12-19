from the with-beards,-sun-glasses-and-false-nose dept.
Homeland Security wants airport face scans for US citizens
Homeland Security is joining the ranks of government agencies pushing for wider use of facial recognition for US travelers. The department has proposed that US citizens, not just visa holders and visitors, should go through a mandatory facial recognition check when they enter or leave the country. This would ostensibly help officials catch terrorists using stolen travel documents to move about. The existing rules specifically exempt citizens and permanent residents from face scans.
It won't surprise you to hear that civil rights advocates object to the potential expansion. ACLU Senior Policy Analyst Jay Stanley said in a statement that the government was "reneging" on a longstanding promise to spare citizens from this "intrusive surveillance technology." He also contended that this was an unfair burden on people using their "constitutional right to travel," and pointed to abuses of power, data breaches and potential bias as strong reasons to avoid expanding use of the technology.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 03, @02:45PM (1 child)
At least Homeland Security isn't asking for a drop of blood to enter and exit the country. So it's okay and nobody should complain.
It's for your own good. Homeland Security is protecting you from bad people. From bad people who are against our way of life. Against our constitution and democracy. Against our freedom of movement and travel.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday December 03, @03:10PM
So, when will they introduce a mandatory physical when entering and leaving? Cannot have no potentially sick people around here. Those sick are bad because they are sick. Any good citizen is not sick. And, any sick visitor will only create an inappropriate burden on our fantastic care system. The sick must be identified and handled appropriately.
