It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry: You can still upgrade from a licensed copy of Win7 to Win10 for free.

The how is easy: Almost everyone can upgrade using the Media Creation Tool. If you're asked for a product key, use the one that came with your copy of Win7 (or 8.1). There are detailed instructions on Microsoft's Answers Forum.

But the why remains a tantalizing unknown. Günter Born has found a possible answer, in a Reddit post from a self-proclaimed Microsoft employee. Short version: The cutoff date was a marketing ploy that was easily bypassed anyway.

Fascinating stuff.