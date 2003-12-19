from the they-still-want-your-data dept.
Günter Born: Here's why the free upgrade from Win7 to Win10 still works
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry: You can still upgrade from a licensed copy of Win7 to Win10 for free.
The how is easy: Almost everyone can upgrade using the Media Creation Tool. If you're asked for a product key, use the one that came with your copy of Win7 (or 8.1). There are detailed instructions on Microsoft's Answers Forum.
But the why remains a tantalizing unknown. Günter Born has found a possible answer, in a Reddit post from a self-proclaimed Microsoft employee. Short version: The cutoff date was a marketing ploy that was easily bypassed anyway.
Fascinating stuff.
Given that support for Windows 7 ends after January 14, 2020, who would not like to save some money and get a free upgrade?
(Score: 2) by Dale on Tuesday December 03, @08:43PM (2 children)
There are reasons why some didn't/won't do the upgrade. Those reasons are still valid. It is also good that it is available for those that want to do it. MS should just allow the upgrade directly from Win7 without having to do the media creation tool at this point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @08:50PM
My win 7 license would only allow 16 gb of ram... so I thought about updating to win 10 for that. Instead I just switched to linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @08:56PM
Or wait until MS sends the 7s kill switch disguised as an update.