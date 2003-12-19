from the I-came,I-saw,I-bought-the-TLD dept.
Internet Society says opportunity to sell .org to private equity biz for $1.14bn came out of the blue. Wow, really?
Analysis The price tag for one of the internet's largest and most important domain-name registries has finally been revealed: $1.135bn.
That is how much unknown private equity company Ethos Capital, funded by the investment vehicles of US billionaires, has offered the Internet Society (ISOC) to take over the .org registry; a move that has caused weeks of controversy that show no sign of slowing.
The figure was finally revealed by CEO of ISOC Andrew Sullivan at a webinar late last week. "I have only just now received permission to disclose a new piece of information, that we have not been able to disclose before," he told online attendees.
"And that is the amount of money that the Internet Society is receiving under this. I am sorry I wasn't able to send it around, but this is new information that we will post later today. The total purchase price in this case is $1.135bn."
The level of secrecy over the deal has been one of the most significant concerns over the proposed sale, which will shift more than 10 million .org domains to a for-profit company after having spent the past 16 years run by the non-profit organization Public Internet Registry (PIR), that was itself set up, and is wholly owned, by the non-profit Internet Society (ISOC). Specifically, the deal involves Ethos taking over PIR, thus taking over the top-level domain it oversees.
Previously: ICANN Eliminates .org Price Cap Despite Overwhelming Opposition
.ORG TLD Sold to Investment Firm Ethos Capital
ICANN eliminates .org domain price caps despite lopsided opposition
Earlier this year, ICANN sought public comment on a new contract for the Public Interest Registry, the non-profit organization that administers the .org top-level domain. The results were stark. More than 3,200 individuals and organizations submitted comments to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, and most of them focused on a proposal to remove a cap on the price customers could be charged for .org domains.
The existing contract, signed in 2013, banned the Public Interest Registry from charging more than $8.25 per domain. It allowed annual price increases of no more than 10 percent. Registrars can add their own fees on top of this base amount, but competition among registrars helps keep those added fees down.
According to one tally, 3,252 comments supported keeping the price cap. Another 57 comments didn't express an opinion on this issue one way or the other. Only six supported higher prices. Of those, one was filed by a former executive at Verisign, a for-profit company that administers the .com domain that might want to raise its own prices in the future. Another was from a lobbying organization that counts Verisign as a member. A third appeared to be voicing support only sarcastically.
To sum up, fewer than 0.07 percent of commenters thought it would be a good idea to remove the price cap on .org domains, while more than 98 percent opposed the change. But on Sunday, as the old contract was about to expire, ICANN approved a new contract without a price cap.
Public Interest Registry, the non-profit organization managing the .ORG Top Level Domain (TLD) has been sold to investment firm Ethos Capital.
PIR was established by the Internet Society in 2002 to manage and operate the .ORG domain. Since then, .ORG has risen to become the largest purpose-driven domain used by millions of organizations and others to achieve their online goals.
[...]“This is an important and exciting development for both the Internet Society and Public Interest Registry,” said Andrew Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Internet Society, the organization that established Public Interest Registry. “This transaction will provide the Internet Society with an endowment of sustainable funding and the resources to advance our mission on a broader scale as we continue our work to make the Internet more open, accessible and secure – for everyone.
Obviously this comes as a complete and utter surprise to everybody, a couple of months after ICANN eliminated the .org price cap despite overwhelming opposition.
All of PIR’s domain operations and educational initiatives will continue, and there will be no disruption of service or support to the .ORG Community or other generic top-level domains operated by the organization.
It looks like all parties involved wisely decided not to comment on any expected price increases though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @04:28PM
So head leeches at ISOC pocket the money? The execuse for the sale?
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 03, @04:46PM
They'd probably make a profit from registering xorg, and even xxxorg. Let org, and the guys that bought it, die off. This whole deal stinks of corruption.
Besides, soylentnews.xorg is kind of cool.