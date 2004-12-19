from the interesting dept.
Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin relinquish control of Alphabet to CEO Sundar Pichai
Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who have mostly stayed out of the spotlight since restructuring their company four years ago, are relinquishing control of parent company Alphabet to current Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the duo announced today in a joint press release. The two men will remain employees of Alphabet and retain their seats on the board, but they will no longer oversee the company's sprawling, almost trillion-dollar empire they created while at Stanford University more than 20 years ago.
"With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it's the natural time to simplify our management structure. We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President. Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet," Page and Brin wrote.
Also at TechCrunch.
Previously: Google Becomes Alphabet, Spins Off Google
Related Stories
Google is now a wholly owned subsidiary of a new company called "Alphabet", to be run by Larry Page and Sergei Brin. Sundar Pichai will be CEO of Google, which will remain focused on its core of web-related products. Alphabet will serve as and umbrella for Google's now quite diverse projects, with a separate CEO for each. By way of example, the announcement cites a Life Sciences group, and a group called Calico which is focused on longevity.
All stock in Google will be converted to Alphabet stock, with the same rights and number of shares.
takyon: The Register, The New York Times, Wired, MarketWatch.
(Score: 1) by yuhong on Wednesday December 04, @08:26AM
Should I consider resubmitting my essay/overview on Google:
http://yuhongbao.blogspot.com/2019/11/google-doubleclick-essayoverview-third.html [blogspot.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 04, @08:46AM
1) Page and Bryn will both remain on the board of directors.
2) Page and Bryn are retaining their majority control of voting shares.
3) This is big news, but it's largely optical. Their voting shares alone ensure they still effectively own the company. In my opinion the primary motivation here is that Page and Bryn no longer want to be so visibly associated with Google and where it may be headed in the future.