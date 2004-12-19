Dorothy Catherine Fontana, a writer on the original "Star Trek" series who had a long association with the franchise, died Dec. 2. She was 80.

Fontana's death was confirmed by the official "Star Trek" website, which described her as "the legendary writer who brought many of 'Star Trek's' greatest episodes to life." The website reported that she died after a brief illness but offered no other details.

Fontana was active in the Writers Guild of America for many years, and most recently worked as a lecturer for the American Film Institute.