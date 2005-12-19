from the bigger-is-always-better dept.
from a page entitled Wikipedia has Cancer
According to the WMF, Wikipedia (in all language editions) now receives 16 billion page views per month. The WMF spends roughly $2 million USD per year on Internet hosting and employs some 300 staff. The modern Wikipedia hosts 11–12 times as many pages as it did in 2005, but the WMF is spending 33 times as much on hosting, has about 300 times as many employees, and is spending 1,250 times as much overall. WMF's spending has gone up by 85% over the past three years.
Sounds a lot like cancer, doesn't it? For those readers who were around three years ago, did you notice at the time any unmet needs that would have caused you to conclude that the WMF needed to increase spending by $30 million dollars? I certainly didn't.
ONE?
An organization of 300 is TINY. Have you worked... anywhere at all?
This is known as Parkinson's Law and it impacts many types of organizations, especially bureaucracies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parkinson%27s_law [wikipedia.org]
I don't think that it's just 11-12x more pages, but also that there is the additional 14 more years of history for those pages.
Seriously, Article:History is the most underrated feature of wikipedia. It's an easy way to check for propaganda and idealists poisoning the well - not as fast as the Article:Talk pages, but far less tamperable.
