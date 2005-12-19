from the what's-old-is-new-again dept.
Lunaz is electrifying beautiful but unreliable classic cars
Few would question the beauty of classic cars from the 1950s and 60s. Unfortunately, these vehicles are increasingly rare on British roads as they fall into disrepair or become a treasured possession that is only driven on weekends, after hours of meticulous maintenance in a private garage. David Lorenz, however, is desperate to keep classic cars on the road. He's driven them for years, knowing full well they'll probably break down every six months. "It didn't really bother me," Lorenz said. "I could laugh it off and say it was part of the experience of owning a classic."
One particular mid-drive malfunction stung, though. Lorenz recalls sitting on the side of the road, in the freezing cold, with no vehicular heating to keep him warm. Breakdown services showed up 90 minutes later. "My brain was going 'How do we change this?'" he said. In that moment, Lorenz realized that classic cars would eventually become too hard to fix and, therefore, inaccessible to his daughter Luna's generation. "She's just not going to [own] these types of vehicles," he thought. "Because people will not continue like this."
Instead of wallowing in this automotive bleakness, Lorenz sought a solution. He stewed on the idea of electric conversions until April 2018, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero at their wedding. "That really cemented it as an idea I had to go ahead with," Lorenz said.
Lunaz says its Phantom V is in the final stages of the build process.
[...] The response from the motoring community has surprised Lunaz. The Phantom V it acquired had "an extremely limited history," according to Lorenz, so he was forced to ask a nearby Rolls-Royce enthusiast club for help. "He was a little nervous," Warren recalled. Lorenz was upfront about the company's ambition and surprised by how interested and supportive members were. "They just said, 'This is incredible,'" Lorenz said. "This is going to mean that cars like the Phantom V are going to be on our roads more, because you don't see them [at the moment]. People don't drive them. They're in dry storage."
The club members have since visited the Lunaz workshop in Silverstone Park and lent the team specialist tools for the car. "It's been a really, really great relationship with them," Lorenz said. Inevitably, though, the company has encountered some skeptical onlookers, too. But most are encouraged and supportive of the idea once they've chatted with the team, according to Hilton. "[People] who started off in the position of 'I'm not sure you should be doing this,' have afterwards said, 'You know, I have to think about this differently. This is a brand-new electric car. It just happens to look like a beautiful old 1953 XK120,'" he said.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Thursday December 05, @12:18PM
The cited article is on Engaget, owned by Verizon, and requires you to agree to very unpleasant Ts&Cs before viewing it. (Eg agreeing to receive a lifetime's supply of spam from at least half the known galaxy). This is the kind of thing GDPR is designed to prevent, with consent button easy to hit without known what you consent to.
DO NOT VISIT LINK UNLESS YOU ARE TOTALLY ADDICTED TO SPAM, or already a Verizon customer.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @12:29PM
I/family have driven
Fiat 127 900cc
Fiat 500
Fiat Punto 1100cc
Alfa giulia 1300cc
Alfa 2000 gt veloce
Ford 1.4 tdci year 2007
Y10 elefantino 1100cc
Fiat 124 sport coupe 1400cc
Audi 1.9 TDI year 2003
the ones requiring most maintenance: ford audi and punto
the most recent ones: ford audi Y10 and punto
do you see a pattern?
the problem of english classic cars is that they are english, not classic.