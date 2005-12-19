Stories
Amazon AI Generates Medical Records From Patient-Doctor Conversations

Amazon believes its latest Web Services tool will help doctors spend more time with their patients. The tool, called Amazon Transcribe Medical, allows doctors to easily transcribe patient conversations and add those interactions to someone's medical records with the help of deep learning software.

According to Matt Wood, vice president of artificial intelligence at Amazon Web Services, the tool can understand medical language. Additionally, doctors don't have to worry about calling out commas and periods; the software will take care of that automatically. Wood also claimed that Transcribe Medical is very accurate, though Amazon has yet to publish a study that shows just how well it works. Lastly, doctors can use the software in conjunction with Comprehend Medical, a tool Amazon announced last year that can read unstructured medical text and then pull information like dosages and symptoms from it.

"Our overarching goal is to free up the doctor, so they have more attention going to where it should be directed," Wood told CNBC. "And that's to the patient."

Amazon AI Generates Medical Records From Patient-Doctor Conversations
  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday December 05, @05:10PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 05, @05:10PM (#928509) Journal

    Facebook, you need to get in on this action. Listening to Doctor - Patient conversations and making records of it.

    Armed with this information, Facebook could be even better than AT&T at knowing whose vital organs are the best for harvesting.

    My new year's resolution for 2020 is that I will not make any new year's resolution for 2020, so that I don't break it.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 05, @05:13PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 05, @05:13PM (#928510) Homepage Journal

      Harvesting organs is alright, but employers will pay big money to learn who they should terminate before health becomes an issue.

      President Stefanik 2024 It's time for a Bohemian president!
