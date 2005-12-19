Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hair Dyes and Straighteners Might be a Breast Cancer Risk, Especially for Black Women, Study Finds

posted by janrinok on Thursday December 05, @06:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the going-bald-has-advantages dept.
News

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for Runaway1956.

Hair Dyes and Straighteners Might Be a Breast Cancer Risk, Especially for Black Women, Study Finds

If you're a woman, regularly coloring or straightening your hair might come with a hidden risk, according to new government-led research. The study found a link between using permanent hair dye and straightening products and an increased risk of breast cancer in women, especially for black women.

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health looked at data from an earlier government project that studied the long-term health of healthy women in the U.S. whose sisters had earlier developed cancer, aptly named the Sister Study. As part of the project, women were asked about their use of hair products over the 12 months prior to their enrolling in the research. Using this data, they tracked the health of some 45,000 U.S. women between the ages of 35 to 74 over an average of eight years.

Women who reported regularly using permanent hair dyes before the study began, they found, were 9 percent more likely than women who didn't use hair dye to develop breast cancer. And those who used straighteners were 18 percent more likely—an increased risk that shot up to 30 percent for women who used straighteners every five to eight weeks.

The study's findings were published Tuesday in the International Journal of Cancer.

As is often the case in studying cancer risk, these sorts of studies can only indirectly suggest that something causes cancer. And while some research has pointed to a link between hair dye and cancer, the evidence as a whole has been mixed. A 2018 review that looked specifically at breast cancer, however, did find a positive link to hair dye products.

Original Submission


«  Amazon AI Generates Medical Records From Patient-Doctor Conversations
Hair Dyes and Straighteners Might be a Breast Cancer Risk, Especially for Black Women, Study Finds | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @06:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @06:42PM (#928548)

    Of course, cancer is a complicated disease, and few things that can cause cancer increase our risk by much. Out of the 46,000 women included in the study, for instance, around half reported using hair dye regularly. Overall, 2,764 women (around 17 percent) developed cancer during the study’s length. So a relative risk increase of 9 percent among women who used hair dye, while not nothing, amounts to a very small increase in absolute risk.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @06:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 05, @06:56PM (#928552)

    Why do many blacks want to straighten their hair if they have to use harsh chemicals to do so?

(1)