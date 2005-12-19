from the I-guess-anything-is-possible-now dept.
The Guardian is reporting on the closest ever approach to the sun of any space probe.
Nasa's Parker Solar Probe, which has flown closer to the sun than any spacecraft, has beamed back its first observations from the edge of the sun's scorching atmosphere.
The first tranche of data offers clues to long-standing mysteries, including why the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, is hundreds of times hotter than its surface, as well as the precise origins of the solar wind.
[...] The observations also point to an explanation for why the corona is so blisteringly hot.
"The corona is a million degrees, but the sun's surface is only thousands," said Prof Tim Horbury, a co-investigator on the Parker Solar Probe Fields instrument at Imperial College London. "It's as if the Earth's surface temperature were the same, but its atmosphere was many thousands of degrees. How can that work? You'd expect to get colder as you moved away."
Parker's sidelong observations revealed that the particles in the solar wind appeared to be released in explosive jets, rather than being radiated out in a steady stream. "It's bang, bang, bang," said Horbury.
This rapid release of energy from the sun's interior into its atmosphere could help explain why the atmosphere is so staggeringly hot compared to the solar surface, he said.
The new observations were made when Parker was about 15m miles (24m km) from the sun, but it will eventually fly to about 6m km of its surface — more than seven times closer than the previous closest mission, the Helios 2 spacecraft in 1976.
The extreme conditions faced by Parker has required the use of unconventional materials and spacecraft design. The craft's white ceramic heat shields will reach a temperature of nearly 1,400C (2,552F) during the mission's closest approach. As it passes close to the sun, its solar panels are retracted into the shadow of the heat shield, with just a tiny area remaining exposed to generate power. The craft has also broken the record for the fastest moving spacecraft, relative to the sun. It will reach speeds of nearly 435,000 mph (700,000 km/h) in 2024.
Such a mission would have been considered extreme sci-fi a generation ago, "unpossible."
The sun is about 1,392,000 km in diameter. Getting to within 6 million km of it would be like getting to less than half the moons' orbit around the earth - if the earth were a continuous thermonuclear explosion.
