Dear number theorists,

We are pleased to announce the factorization of RSA-240, from RSA's challenge list, and the computation of a discrete logarithm of the same size (795 bits):

RSA-240 = 124620366781718784065835044608106590434820374651678805754818788883289666801188210855036039570272508747509864768438458621054865537970253930571891217684318286362846948405301614416430468066875699415246993185704183030512549594371372159029236099 = 509435952285839914555051023580843714132648382024111473186660296521821206469746700620316443478873837606252372049619334517 * 244624208838318150567813139024002896653802092578931401452041221336558477095178155258218897735030590669041302045908071447

[...] The previous records were RSA-768 (768 bits) in December 2009 [2], and a 768-bit prime discrete logarithm in June 2016 [3].

It is the first time that two records for integer factorization and discrete logarithm are broken together, moreover with the same hardware and software.

Both computations were performed with the Number Field Sieve algorithm, using the open-source CADO-NFS software [4].

The sum of the computation time for both records is roughly 4000 core-years, using Intel Xeon Gold 6130 CPUs as a reference (2.1GHz).

[...] The acceleration can be attributed to various algorithmic improvements that were implemented for these computations. The CADO-NFS implementation was also vastly improved.

We used computer resources of the Grid'5000 experimental testbed in France (INRIA, CNRS, and partner institutions) [5], of the EXPLOR computing center at Université de Lorraine, Nancy, France [6], an allocation of computing hours on the PRACE research infrastructure using resources at the Juelich supercomputing center in Germany [7], as well as computer equipment gifted by Cisco Systems, Inc. to the University of Pennsylvania.

More details will be given in a forthcoming scientific publication.