Ahhh, we've waited our entire life for this. A hot cheese dispenser gun thingy! It's easy to use, affordable, and will deck out any dish you pair it with. Pour it on your nachos, tacos, crackers, or doodle it on any of your favorite foods and voila! You'll have yourself a food masterpiece! 'Instantly improve any dish by dousing it with this hot cheese dispensing gun. After filling the hollow cartridge with your favorite cheese, the gun will quickly heat up and melt the cheese so that you can easily spray it over any dish, or simply create fun cheesy doodles.
Could this be the most brilliant use of electricity ever assembled? Yes, I believe it could.
Source: http://canyouactually.com/cheese-dispenser/
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Friday December 06, @01:01PM (1 child)
A hot cheese caulk gun.
The point future historians will mark as the moment the decline of western civilization became irreversible.....
Trump succeeds in making Nixon look respectable, Mission Accomplished!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @01:11PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @01:03PM
That's just Cheesy!