Ahhh, we've waited our entire life for this. A hot cheese dispenser gun thingy! It's easy to use, affordable, and will deck out any dish you pair it with. Pour it on your nachos, tacos, crackers, or doodle it on any of your favorite foods and voila! You'll have yourself a food masterpiece! 'Instantly improve any dish by dousing it with this hot cheese dispensing gun. After filling the hollow cartridge with your favorite cheese, the gun will quickly heat up and melt the cheese so that you can easily spray it over any dish, or simply create fun cheesy doodles.