In February 2017, the Canadian Broadcasting Company's Marketplace DNA tested six different pieces of chicken from five fast food restaurants - finding that poultry from A&W, McDonald's, Tim Hortons, and Wendy's contained between 88.5% and 89.4% chicken DNA.

Subway?

53.6% for their oven roasted chicken contained actual chicken, and 42.8% of their chicken strips. According to the CBC, the rest of it was soy protein, according to VICE.

Needless to say, Subway was a little upset - filing a $210 lawsuit against the CBC, claiming the study was "recklessly and maliciously" published and that the DNA test "lacked scientific rigor."

The company claims lost customers, lost reputation, and that they had lost a "significant" amount of sales according to the report.

"The accusations made by CBC Marketplace about the content of our chicken are absolutely false and misleading," the company said after the report was published.

Nearly three years later, the suit has been tossed.