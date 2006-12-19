Stories
Subway Loses Lawsuit Against Journalists Who Discovered Chicken Strips Only 43% Actual Chicken

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 06, @01:44PM
from the soylent-chicken dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes in with a submission, via IRC, for SoyGuest10360.

In February 2017, the Canadian Broadcasting Company's Marketplace DNA tested six different pieces of chicken from five fast food restaurants - finding that poultry from A&W, McDonald's, Tim Hortons, and Wendy's contained between 88.5% and 89.4% chicken DNA.

Subway?

53.6% for their oven roasted chicken contained actual chicken, and 42.8% of their chicken strips. According to the CBC, the rest of it was soy protein, according to VICE.

Needless to say, Subway was a little upset - filing a $210 lawsuit against the CBC, claiming the study was "recklessly and maliciously" published and that the DNA test "lacked scientific rigor."

The company claims lost customers, lost reputation, and that they had lost a "significant" amount of sales according to the report.

"The accusations made by CBC Marketplace about the content of our chicken are absolutely false and misleading," the company said after the report was published.

Nearly three years later, the suit has been tossed.

Source: ZeroHedge

Also at Vice

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by isostatic on Friday December 06, @02:15PM

    by isostatic (365) on Friday December 06, @02:15PM (#928832) Journal

    Wow, a $210 lawsuit!

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @02:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @02:23PM (#928834)

    And now, probably like many others, I’ve heard about the report of which I was previously completely unaware prior to the lawsuit.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @02:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @02:30PM (#928837)

    From actual court documents,

    VI. Disposition
    [135] motion is granted; Subway?s action against CBC is dismissed.
    [136] Trent?s motion is dismissed; Subway?s action against Trent will proceed on its course.

    Also, $210 Million

    So lawsuit continues but not against CBC. It continues against Trent University

