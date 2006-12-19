from the can-i-have-ketchup-with-that dept.
"A meat-eater with a bicycle is much more environmentally unfriendly than a vegetarian with a Hummer."
--Dr Mark Post
The world's largest food concern, Unilever, has opened a new research lab at the world's most prestigious agricultural university, the University of Wageningen (the Netherlands). Unilever will locate all elements of its foods R&D there. A spokeswoman on Dutch radio stressed plant-based meat alternatives as an important research subject.
Wageningen University has strong credentials in that respect, with the development of shear cell technology.
Shear cell technology strings plant proteins together in tightly controlled fibers, resulting in a meat substitute where texture (fibrousness, bite, mouthfeel) can easily be controlled, and changed at will. This, combined with 3D food printing, offers the possibility of creating multiple meat (substitute) variations in future.
Unilever's food campus is open to startups, innovators and partners. One of the first to have build its own lab on the same grounds is Symrise, an industrial flavours and scents group.
About half of Dutch people call themselves 'flexitarians'. This means that they don't eat meat with their main meal at least three times a week. The proportion of vegetarians is stable, at just under five percent of the Dutch population.
Wageningen researchers believe, however, that feeding 9 billion people with animal meat will not be sustainable for the planet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @03:19PM
I simply love industrial smells and tastes. Nothing beats the kombucha-like tang of a silicon valley startup, or the umani earthyness of a Detroit assembly line.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Friday December 06, @03:25PM (2 children)
I tried to find some concrete information on e.g. energy usage of meat versus veggie stuff and couldn't find much. Is there any good information out there?
"A meat-eater with a bicycle is much more environmentally unfriendly than a vegetarian with a Hummer." is a nice catchphrase, but is there any meat on the bone?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @03:28PM
> "is there any meat on the bone?"
Not any more, Dr. Mark Post ate it.
(Score: 2) by Mer on Friday December 06, @03:58PM
Giving up regular streaming of videos has about the same environmental impact as giving up meat says this source (pardon the french)
https://raphael-lemaire.com/2019/11/02/mise-en-perspective-impacts-numerique/ [raphael-lemaire.com]
Shut up!, he explained.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @03:26PM (5 children)
Are these the same researchers that believed there would be snowless winters in NY by year 2000, when actually sea ice is at record maximums in 2019? http://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/antarctic-sea-ice-reaches-new-record-maximum [nasa.gov]
It is time for the general public to accept that the US academic community is simply no longer good at their jobs, for whatever reason.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @03:34PM (1 child)
> "Antarctic sea-ice extent has been slowly increasing in the satellite record that began in 19791,2. Since the late 1990s, the increase has accelerated, but the average of all climate models shows a decline3."
https://www.nature.com/articles/ngeo2751 [nature.com]
When the models predict the opposite of reality, that means you should not rely on their other as yet untested predictions. It means they are derived using at least one drastically wrong assumption.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @04:13PM
No, it just means that you do not understand the point of that paper. Please reread it (or actually, read it for the first time) and don't cherry pick a sentence out and claim it means what it doesn't. Here's a hint: it has to do with convection.
I'll give you another hint (because I'm a nice guy that way), but it would apparently VERY much surprise you that when you put a pot of water on the burner, there are regions in that water that are not all the same temperature!! Even when it is boiling! I know, crazy shit. And you'd completely lose your shit if I described how a thunderstorm forms, but I don't want to ruin your weekend so check back here on Monday.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @03:37PM (1 child)
> US academic community is simply no longer good at their jobs
Climate science is not a US-only thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @03:45PM
The US government is by far the biggest funder of "science", so whatever conventions and customs are supported by it get applied all around the (flat?) globe. For a bit the USSR was largely independent, but as we saw that government mucked up science even worse.
Really what we want is a return to pre WWII state where science was funded by competing universities. Progress occurs in a diverse environment, not a monoculture.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @04:06PM
Hey Sean, I know you are the master of misrepresenting things, but from that very damning link YOU provided:
Not to mention that you provided a link that is almost 6 years old, so we have the benefit of that many more years of data. Hey, look, the story still holds up: Arctic [nasa.gov] and Antarctic [nasa.gov]. You're either an outright liar, or a useful idiot. I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and figure you for the idiot, but if that is the case, you really need to realize that you are far from being the smartest guy in the room, particularly on this issue.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 06, @03:31PM
I expect that it might be sustainable to feed animal meat to 3 billion humans, supplemented by a little vegetarian long pig here and there. Eloiburger, for the win! You heard it here first, on Soylent News!
President Stefanik 2024 It's time for a Bohemian president!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday December 06, @03:44PM (1 child)
Plant based meat.
Now there is an oxymoron if I ever heard one.
My new year's resolution for 2020 is that I will not make any new year's resolution for 2020, so that I don't break it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @04:08PM
(Score: 2) by Mer on Friday December 06, @03:52PM
That's three food related submissions in a row.
Shut up!, he explained.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday December 06, @04:06PM
Plant-based meat is a vague term. I'm vegetarian and I prefer my meat substitute to be clearly marked. There's no need to say you can't call a vegetarian sausage, a sausage. But, I'd really not like for you to label something as plant-based chicken. When in fact what you have is something that you want to taste or have the consistency of chicken, but is actually plant matter.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11