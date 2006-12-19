from the long-road-home dept.
The Airbus team is training a prototype rover to recognise and pick up small cylinders off the ground. It's a rehearsal for a key part of a multi-billion-dollar project now being put together by the US and European space agencies - Nasa and Esa.
Returning rock and dust materials to Earth laboratories will be the best way to confirm if life exists on Mars. It is, though, going to take more than a decade to achieve.
The small tubes - about the size of whiteboard markers - being manipulated by the Airbus prototype represent the Martian samples.
The idea is that these will have been selected, packaged and cached on the surface of the Red Planet at various locations by the Americans' next big rover, which launches in seven months' time. It would then be the job of a later European robot, launching in 2026, to run around and pick up the cylinders. This "fetch rover" would deliver the tubes to a handling station, from where they could be despatched to Earth. They would arrive home in 2031.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday December 06, @05:27PM
Further space exploration is going to require patience. Lots and lots of patience. This is pretty cool, planning on bringing samples to Earth, in 12 years. There is some precedent: the Moon landing missions, and a few missions to return samples of comets.
But this is a bit more challenging. Mars has a lot more gravity than a piddly little comet, and it's a lot farther away than the Moon. How are they solving the problem of getting out of Mars gravity well, with no people around to be on top of things? Sure can't do a launch in a traditional Mission Control style from Earth, not with that minimum 3 minute lightspeed communication delay.
The cost of putting a rocket and sufficient fuel on Mars to liftoff and return rocks to Earth could be prohibitive. The article doesn't give any details on how that would work. Zubrin proposed using a chemical reactor to wring rocket fuel from the Martian atmosphere, thus saving hugely on the payload that has to be delivered to Mars. Would take about 6 months to produce enough fuel. As for the trip from Mars to Earth, are they planning to use this "interplanetary transport network", which will take years, but save big on fuel?
If there is a Planet 9, we may not get a close look at it for decades. As for other stars, it could easily take centuries to get a close up peek at the nearest ones, as well as more decades to conceive, design and build probes that can make such a trip and still be operational.