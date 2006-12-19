from the the-anti-vaxer-was-spotted dept.
At least 63 people, most of them children, have died since the outbreak began in mid-October and the country on Friday entered a second day of lockdown as it administers compulsory vaccinations in a desperate bid to stop the virus.
Al Jazeera's Jessica Washington, reporting from the Samoan capital, Apia, on Friday said that so far, an estimated 16,000 people have been vaccinated during the first day of the mass immunisation on Thursday.
[...]"The anti-vaxxers, unfortunately, have been slowing us down," he told TVNZ.
"We've had children who have passed away after coming to the hospital as a last resort, and then we find out the anti-vaccine message has got to their families and that's why they've kept these kids at home," he said.
He warned anti-vaxxers "don't get in the way, don't contribute to the deaths".
"We will advise police to act when we have no choice," Attorney General Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff added in a statement.
The government-backed its tough rhetoric by arresting vocal anti-vaccination campaigner Edwin Tamasese late on Thursday and charging him with incitement.
Officials said Tamasese had been warned about his activities previously but posted a message to social media regarding the immunisation drive saying: "I'll be here to mop up your mess. Enjoy your killing spree."
The government has additional powers after declaring a state of emergency to deal with the measles crisis and the Samoa Observer reported that Tamasese could face two years in jail.
It also said that US-based anti-vaxxers were swamping government websites with material that Tupai described as "nonsense".
He said the first day of the shutdown was a success, with more than 10,000 people, or five percent of the entire 200,000 population, receiving their jabs.
Measles cases in Samoa more than double over past week as death toll rises - National
The number of suspected cases of measles on the Pacific island of Samoa has more than doubled over the past week to 3,530 and deaths related to the outbreak rose to 48 from 20 a week ago, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
Samoa has become vulnerable to measles outbreaks as the number of people becoming immunized has declined with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying vaccine coverage is just about 31 per cent.
[...] The government started a mandatory vaccination program on Nov. 20 after declaring a state of emergency due to the outbreak. The health ministry said in its statement that 57,132 people have since been vaccinated.
Schools and universities have been closed and most public gatherings banned on the island state of just 200,000, located south of the equator and half way between Hawaii and New Zealand.
Of the 48 deaths, 44 where among children under the age of four. Since Saturday, there have been 173 new cases of measles recorded and four people have died.
Neighboring New Zealand and a number of other countries and organizations, including the U.N. agency UNICEF, have delivered thousands of vaccines, medical supplies and have sent medical personnel to help with the outbreak.
Samoa Shuts Down in Unprecedented Battle Against Measles
Samoa shuts down in unprecedented battle against measles
Samoa began a two-day shutdown on Thursday as authorities embarked on an unprecedented mass vaccination campaign to contain a deadly outbreak of measles that has killed 62 people, mostly small children, in the Pacific island nation.
Officials suspended non-essential government services to allow civil servants to support the vaccination drive, and ordered all businesses to close. Inter-island ferry services were also cancelled.
"No one is being permitted to drive unless they are going to hospital or they have special permission," Al Jazeera's Jessica Washington said from the capital, Apia. Behind her wide streets were all but empty of people and cars.
"The ban is to make it as simple as possible for the medical teams to travel throughout Samoa and access as many families as possible."
Red Flags To Mark Homes Of Unvaccinated In Samoa, Officials Say
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
People who have not been vaccinated against the measles virus should mark their homes with red flags, Samoan officials announced Tuesday.
The outbreak has flourished after the vaccination rate of infants plunged to an estimated 31 percent last year. Health officials linked the drop in vaccination to the tragic deaths of two infants, who were given measles vaccines tainted with fatal doses of muscle relaxant. Two nurses were convicted in the cases and sentenced to five years in prison. Despite the convictions, anti-vaccine advocates have used the cases to drum up fear of vaccines.
As the outbreak took off last month, the Samoan government declared a state of emergency. It has closed schools, banned children from public gatherings, and begun a mass vaccination campaign. Samoa has since vaccinated over 58,000 people.
NB: The population of Samoa is just under 200,000 people.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday December 06, @06:39PM
More than 140,000 people worldwide died from measles last year, most of them younger than 5 [cnn.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @07:03PM (4 children)
I know many people have a violent emotional reaction to "anti vax" people espousing their beliefs, but it's still free speech. Just because what they are saying is wrong, or is likely to cause others to make harmful choices does not make it less so. In a free society, people must decide for themselves who to believe. Sometimes they will make the "wrong choice" from our perspective, but that is the cost of not having others force us to believe something we do not agree with.
For some reason I think anti-vaxxers are also SJW's.
For some reason I think anti-vaxxers are also SJW's.
Even though SJWs are anti-1A, they still have the benefit of the 1A.
Even though SJWs are anti-1A, they still have the benefit of the 1A.
(Score: 1) by ze on Friday December 06, @07:14PM
I am generally pretty hardcore pro-freedom of speech, and freedom in general, but isn't there usually an accepted limit where someone's speech literally gets people killed?
At first glance I'd thought that "I'll be here to mop up your mess. Enjoy your killing spree." was something directed to this guy. It should be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 06, @07:15PM
False information is not covered by free speech. If the false information kills people, then it’s illegal.