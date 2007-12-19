Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Quantum Computing's Also-Rans and Their Fatal Flaws

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 07, @10:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the failures-are-good-data dept.
Science

upstart writes for SoyCow1337:

Quantum computing's also-rans and their fatal flaws

Last month, Google claimed to have achieved quantum supremacy—the overblown name given to the step of proving quantum computers can deliver something that a classical computer can't. That claim is still a bit controversial, so it may yet turn out that we need a better demonstration.

Independent of the claim, it's notable that both Google and its critics at IBM have chosen the same type of hardware as the basis of their quantum computing efforts. So has a smaller competitor called Rigetti. All of which indicates that the quantum-computing landscape has sort of stabilized over the last decade. We are now in the position where we can pick some likely winners and some definite losers.

But why did the winners win and the losers lose?

In the end, the story comes down to engineering. A practical quantum computer requires that we can create many quantum bits (qubits). Those qubits have to stay in a quantum state for multiple gate operations. Gate operations require that we are able to manipulate qubits on both an individual basis and in groups (or at least pairs). And, of course, you have to be able to read out the result of a computation.

Original Submission


«  Proposal To Require Facial Recognition For US Citizens At Airports Dropped
Quantum Computing's Also-Rans and Their Fatal Flaws | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.