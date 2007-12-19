Stories
Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon 865 is 25% Faster, Comes With Mandatory 5G

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Today, Qualcomm detailed its new flagship SoC for 2020: the Snapdragon 865. This is going to be the chip that ships in every single high-end Android phone that comes out in 2020, and there's a lot to go over.

Details include speed increases, improvements in camera performance, some android specific enhancements, and 5G related hardware.

