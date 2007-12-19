19/12/07/0523200 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 07, @03:15PM
from the next-generation dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 is 25% faster, comes with mandatory 5G
Today, Qualcomm detailed its new flagship SoC for 2020: the Snapdragon 865. This is going to be the chip that ships in every single high-end Android phone that comes out in 2020, and there's a lot to go over.
Details include speed increases, improvements in camera performance, some android specific enhancements, and 5G related hardware.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 07, @03:51PM
Optionally mandatory 5G.
Dimensity 1000 [soylentnews.org] has AV1 decode and Snapdragon doesn't.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]