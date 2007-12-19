"That was, I think, the really interesting part," says Siddhartha Jaiswal, a pathologist at Stanford who studies blood. It suggests that losing a Y chromosome is probably not the ultimate cause of bad health outcomes correlated with it, because the women never had a Y chromosome to lose. Rather, the same genetic variants that predispose someone to Y-chromosome loss might be also putting that person at risk for cancer. The two outcomes could have a common cause, because both are rooted in errors in DNA. Cancer is the result of many accumulated mutations that allow a cell to replicate out of control. Y-chromosome loss is one big glaring mutation. Perry suggests both could be the result of some hitch in the normal process of responding to and repairing DNA damage."Y-chromosome loss is a manifestation of broader genome instability," he says. In other words, the disappearing Y chromosome is a sign the body is allowing DNA errors to accumulate.

But why is the Y chromosome lost more frequently than others? It is the smallest chromosome and possibly the most dispensable. "Probably because it carries relatively few genes, its loss is tolerated better than others," says David Steensma, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. But the fact that Y-chromosome loss is so common, he says, also suggests it might confer some small advantage to the cells that have lost it. Researchers have found men who are missing the Y chromosome in as many as 87 percent of cells in their blood.