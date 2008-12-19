from the why-we-can't-have-nice-things dept.
WinRAR Nukes Pirate Keygen But is a "Good Guy" Towards Regular Users - TorrentFreak
Perhaps the most curious thing about this ubiquitous tool is that while WinRAR gives the impression of being free, technically it is paid software. Users get a 40-day period to trial the tool and then, if they like it, they can part with cash in order to obtain a license.
However, WinRAR never times out and relies completely on users’ inclination to pay for something that doesn’t need to be paid for to retain functionality. As a result, WinRAR has huge numbers of pirate users yet the company does pretty much nothing to stop them.
Those who do pay for a license get rid of a ‘nag’ screen and gain a couple of features that most people don’t need. But for pirates (and the tool is massively popular with pirates), an unlicensed WinRAR still does what it’s supposed to, i.e unpacking all those pesky compressed pirate releases.
Of course, there are people out there who would still rather not pay a penny to use a piece of software that is essentially free to use. So, in order to obtain a ‘license’ and get rid of the nag screen, they use a piece of software called a ‘keygen’ that generates one for them.
[...]“[I]n the field of private users we have always been the ‘good guys’ by not starting legal actions against every private user using it beyond the trial period, thus we also don’t understand the need of pirated license keys for WinRAR,” the company concludes.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 08, @04:13PM (2 children)
The story (which TFS omits for some reason) is as follows: Win.rar GmbH submitted a DMCA complaint against a keygen hosted on GitHub ("This GitHub repository violates a section of 17 U.S.C. § 1201 which is a part of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act"), and GitHub took the repository down.
No nuclear weapons were involved, and no one is reported to have been injured. The keygen presumably still works fine, and you should download it somewhere else instead if you need it.
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Sunday December 08, @04:26PM
Or rather, you 'could' download it somewhere else instead if you 'want' to.
No one 'needs' to, that is the whole point.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 08, @04:40PM
Why on earth would you need it? Or, on the moon, or Mars, or even the sun? If you use an archiver that very often, that the nag screen really annoys you a lot, use another archiver without a nag, or send Winrar your lunch money for a couple days. $43 if you want a physical copy, only $33 if you'll accept delivery over the internet, and maybe less than that if you are tax exempt, and there's a checkbox for something called a "cleverbridge document ID" - presumable some kind of discount.
https://shop.win-rar.com/16/purl-shop-2183-1-n?x-source=31-buybutton-startpage [win-rar.com]
Don't go to Mickey D's for lunch for a week at most, and you've paid for it.
Out here in Linux Land, we have a boatload of archiving tools, all of them for free, so I'm not paying the guy for occasional use.
President Stefanik 2024 It's time for a Bohemian president!