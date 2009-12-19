from the not-so-green-after-all dept.
The Electrek site has an article on Tesla's new mobile supercharger that uses a container-sized battery to supplement fixed Supercharger locations during peak travel times, but the headline is "Tesla deploys new mobile Supercharger powered by Megapack instead of diesel generators".
The automaker is using its smaller "Urban Supercharger" stalls all around the flat trailer on which they also installed a large Megapack.
Interestingly, owners are reporting that the stalls are capable of delivering 125 kW, which is not quite comparable to the new Supercharger V3, but it is impressive power for a mobile station.
[...] This is awesome. Way better than Tesla's previous mobile Supercharger stations, which were often powered by diesel generators.
However, Tesla still needs to charge those Megachargers, but they can potentially connect them to better energy sources than diesel generators.
It will be interesting to see if Tesla starts using more of these.
An obvious question is, which is more efficient--charging a big battery (one hopes from an efficient and clean power source and then using that battery to charge a bunch of cars, or, charging the cars directly from a diesel generator (which can be pretty efficient, but nothing like a big fixed power plant).
Are there any Tesla owners here? Have you come across a diesel supercharger, and how did it feel to hook your cool, quiet car up to a noisy, smelly monster?