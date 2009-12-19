The automaker is using its smaller "Urban Supercharger" stalls all around the flat trailer on which they also installed a large Megapack.

Interestingly, owners are reporting that the stalls are capable of delivering 125 kW, which is not quite comparable to the new Supercharger V3, but it is impressive power for a mobile station.

[...] This is awesome. Way better than Tesla's previous mobile Supercharger stations, which were often powered by diesel generators.

However, Tesla still needs to charge those Megachargers, but they can potentially connect them to better energy sources than diesel generators.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla starts using more of these.