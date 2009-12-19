from the actions-have-consequences dept.
Russia has been handed a four-year ban from all major sporting events by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).
It means the Russia flag and anthem will not be allowed at events such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and football's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
But athletes who can prove they are untainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.
[...]Rusada was initially declared non-compliant in November 2015 after a Wada-commissioned report by sports lawyer Professor Richard McLaren alleged widespread corruption that amounted to state-sponsored doping in Russian track and field athletics.
A further report, published in July 2016, declared Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports.
In 2018, Wada reinstated Rusada as compliant after the national agency agreed to release data from its Moscow laboratory from the period between January 2012 and August 2015.
However, positive findings contained in a version courtesy of a whistleblower in 2017 were missing from the January 2019 data, which prompted a new inquiry.
Wada's compliance review committee (CRC) recommended a raft of measures based "in particular" on a forensic review of inconsistencies found in some of that data.
As part of the ban, Russia may not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major events for four years, including the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 09, @05:56PM (1 child)
It will be interesting to see if there is backlash/retaliation (from Russia or anywhere else) against these filthy neutrals.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday December 09, @06:14PM
All I know is that my gut says "maybe"!
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @06:02PM (3 children)
Anyone who wins a prize in the next four years won't know if they really were the best in the world, or if there was a Russian who would have beaten them.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Monday December 09, @06:04PM
Or if there was a Russian supersoldier who would have beaten them. :(
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Monday December 09, @06:06PM
There's a difference between, best natural athlete and best drugged up athlete. Sure, I get that pressure and stress may effect your decision processing in relation to cheating/taking drugs to help enhance performance. Just, don't complain when you're called out on it. The problem here isn't, oh random X dude has been doping. The issue is the systemic problem of doping in Russian athletes. You want to compete, then do so within the rules.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday December 09, @06:10PM
Fixed that for ya. They will know if there are non-cheating Russians that can beat them because they are allowed to compete.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @06:34PM
