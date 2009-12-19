from the why? dept.
Documents Show U.S. Officials Misled Public on Afghanistan War
Documents show US leaders misled public on progress in Afghanistan War: report
Senior U.S. officials knowingly lied to the public about their progress throughout the 18-year war in Afghanistan, consistently painting a rosier picture of the state of the war than they knew to be true, according to a cache of documents obtained by the Washington Post.
In private interviews conducted by a watchdog that span the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations—which the Post obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request—U.S. officials frequently acknowledged a lack of understanding, strategy and progress in a war they regularly described publicly as being on the cusp of success.
“After the killing of Osama bin Laden, I said that Osama was probably laughing in his watery grave considering how much we have spent on Afghanistan,” retired Navy SEAL Jeffrey Eggers, a White House staffer in the Bush and Obama administrations, said in a private interview.
Interviewees also describe a deliberate disinformation campaign meant to spin discouraging statistics as evidence the U.S. was prevailing in the war.
“Every data point was altered to present the best picture possible,” Bob Crowley, an Army colonel and senior counterinsurgency adviser to U.S. military commanders in 2013 and 2014, said in an interview.
“Surveys, for instance, were totally unreliable but reinforced that everything we were doing was right and we became a self-licking ice cream cone,” he added.
In 2015, Ret. Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, who served as a top advisor on the war during the Bush and Obama administrations, told government interviewers, “We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing,” according to the Post.
Lute went on to lament the deaths of U.S. military personnel that he blamed on bureaucratic entanglements between the State Department, the Pentagon and Congress.
Also at CNN.
The Afghanistan Papers - A Secret History of the War
A confidential trove of government documents obtained by The Washington Post reveals that senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign, making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable.
[...]In the interviews, more than 400 insiders offered unrestrained criticism of what went wrong in Afghanistan and how the United States became mired in nearly two decades of warfare.
With a bluntness rarely expressed in public, the interviews lay bare pent-up complaints, frustrations and confessions, along with second-guessing and backbiting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @08:44PM
The solution is to raise taxes so they get even more money to lie to us about! https://constitution.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/ [solari.com]
(Score: 2) by black6host on Monday December 09, @08:54PM (2 children)
Is anyone really surprised? I'm not, that's for sure.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Monday December 09, @09:02PM
Yeah, did anyone think the war was going well? Who was misled?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 09, @09:20PM
I've figured for a long time that the Taliban will take over ten minutes after we've left. At most, we've weakened them, marginally. They still have more than enough power to topple any puppets we leave behind. We should have learned something from the USSR getting their asses kicked in Afghanistan. For that matter, we should have learned something from Vietnam.
What I haven't really figured out is, why things have gone so comparatively well for us in Iraq? Is it that the Afghans are more of a homogenous people than the Iraqis? With fewer factions, the Afghans probably have a stronger base than Hussein ever had.
President Stefanik 2024 It's time for a Bohemian president!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @09:08PM (1 child)
In the 1960/70s, the government lied to us about the war but we got to watch hippy chicks dancing naked on TV. In the 2000/10s, the government lied to us about the war and we get to watch Greta Thunberg whining on TV. It ain't fair.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @09:17PM
Time to throw trump out on his petard.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday December 09, @09:28PM
The reason for going there in the first place was to reopen the opium pipelines the Taliban so effectively cut off [bbc.co.uk]. In that regard, the war was a trivial matter and very successful.
Yep, it's an opium war, just like the old days. You can put all that righteous indignation over the Bin Laden BS to rest. Funny how everybody rags on about Iraq and gives this one a complete pass.
Shouldn't the "Messages" tab/button go here [soylentnews.org]?