Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
It's been five years already since the vote to transition to systemd in Debian over Upstart while now there is the new vote that has just commenced for judging the interest in "init system diversity" and just how much Debian developers care (or not) in supporting alternatives to systemd.
Due to Debian developers having differing opinions on handling non-systemd bugs in 2019 and the interest/commitment to supporting systemd alternatives in the scope of Debian packaging and various related friction points, they've taken to a new general resolution over weighing init system diversity.
The ballot is available on-line. The choices are:
Choice 1: F: Focus on systemd
Choice 2: B: Systemd but we support exploring alternatives
Choice 3: A: Support for multiple init systems is Important
Choice 4: D: Support non-systemd systems, without blocking progress
Choice 5: H: Support portability, without blocking progress
Choice 6: E: Support for multiple init systems is Required
Choice 7: G: Support portability and multiple implementations
Choice 8: Further Discussion
[Ed. note: I'm not sure what the letters after the choice numbers indicate, nor do I know where "C" disappeared to.]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 10, @02:10PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday December 10, @02:15PM (1 child)
People like you, I'm sure, would be directed to Choice 8, or failing that, the nearest exit. ;)
So, did you hear about Bill Murray's new movie about the life of Elvis Presley? It's called Hound Dog Day.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 10, @02:16PM
You mean Choice 9: Choose another OS
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday December 10, @02:20PM
It's a subliminal message:
So, "Focus on systemd" is BAD. Yeah, that makes sense.
He wants to gee up support for "portability and multiple implementations"? Wow this Debian lot are totally ahead of the curve. I'm switching distro immediately!
So, did you hear about Bill Murray's new movie about the life of Elvis Presley? It's called Hound Dog Day.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 10, @02:20PM
Choice 9: WWMD: What Would Microsoft Do
Seems like this should be an SN poll. We need new SN polls. And a mechanism to submit poll ideas.
My new year's resolution for 2020 is that I will not make any new year's resolution for 2020, so that I don't break it.