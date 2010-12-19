19/12/10/022215 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday December 10, @04:00PM
from the There-Is-No-Such-Thing-As-Climate-Change dept.
from the There-Is-No-Such-Thing-As-Climate-Change dept.
Australia is on fire. Again. Happens every year around this time, but this year is worse. A lot worse, with smoke and haze covering large parts of the eastern seaboard. The effect of the fires can be felt in New Zealand where the smoke is causing blood red sunsets. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Australia has briefly offered a prayer in support. The deadly fires have killed hundreds of drop bears while scourging the countryside across several states.
Australia Burns Turning Sydney into Smog Covered Scene from Hell | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.